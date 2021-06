A new leak has been circulating online recently and it’s possible that the next free title from Epic Games coming out tomorrow will come from the new Tomb Raider series. According to a Reddit user, the official French Facebook page of Epic Games “accidentally” leaked a message stating Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is the next free game. The post has now been removed (of course), but one user was quick enough to take a screenshot of it and share the new information online.