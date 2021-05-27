newsbreak-logo
Premier League

'There's no one better' – Man City tipped to sign £150m player on 'deadline day'

By Vital Manchester City
 3 days ago

Harry Kane is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Manchester City are open to signing him, so there is a very real possibility of him being lured to the Etihad Stadium. Andros Townsend played with Kane at Tottenham and believes he will make the switch in the coming...

Andros Townsend
Harry Kane
#Manchester City#Man City#Etihad Stadium#Tottenham Hotspur#The Premier League#Talksport
Premier League
The Independent

Harry Kane: Chelsea, Man United and Man City eye transfer after striker tells Tottenham he wants to leave

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all willing to test Daniel Levy’s resolve in the chase for Harry Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur chairman insistent he will only sell the striker abroad.The 27-year-old has informed the club that he wants to leave in order to win the game’s biggest trophies, having had initial conversations about a month ago. Levy’s hardline stance isn’t as straightforward as usual due to the nature of his relationship with Kane, and the feeling that he has shown fair commitment to Spurs over the past few years. On the other side, though, the player’s...
Soccer BBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier League
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier League chatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Sporting Lisbon over potential £52m deal for teenage left-back Nuno Mendes'... and the Man City target has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's teenage star Nuno Mendes, having already contacted the club over a possible move. Mendes has been a sensation for Sporting since making his debut last season, and in the 18-year-old's first full campaign has helped the club win their first top flight title for 19 years.
Premier League ledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier League
FanSided

Chelsea: Three thoughts on another loss when it matters most

Another final and another loss for Chelsea Football Club. It is becoming a recurring theme now for this football club in recent years to fall at the final hurdle and with a Champions League Final on the horizon against arguably the best team in the world in Manchester City, Chelsea’s recent finals record is a grim read.
Premier League Tribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier League thestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Diamond Bar, CA Tire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier League chatsports.com

Riyad Mahrez plans to see out his career with Manchester City

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez has said that he feels ‘very good’ at Manchester City, and plans to see out his career with the Premier League champions. The 30-year-old has had another fine season with the Cityzens, registering 14 goals and seven assists from 45 appearances across all competitions. His form...
Premier League The Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier League wearebrighton.com

Brighton FPL Gameweek 37: Seagulls attack can give Man City a fright

Despite being without key personnel for their weekend match against West Ham United, Brighton still managed to pick up a decent point from a side fighting for Champions League football thanks to Danny Welbeck, who has been delivering serious returns in attack for FPL managers over recent weeks. Welbeck (£5.5...
Premier League Tribal Football

Man City defender Dias: Player of Year award thanks to teammates

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been named men's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association. The 24-year-old Portugal international was signed by City for about £65m from Benfica last summer. He has helped the club win the Premier League and Carabao Cup as well as reach the...
Premier League Tribal Football

Richards doubts Man City will sign Spurs striker Kane

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards can't see his old club signing Harry Kane. Reports broke on Monday claiming the Tottenham star has asked to leave the club this summer. City, Manchester United and Chelsea have already made contact with Kane's representatives, but Richards can't see Pep Guardiola signing the...
Premier League Tribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...