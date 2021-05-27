Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pell City, AL

Pell City Schools breaks ground on Duran North expansion

Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has broken ground on its expansion of Duran North Junior High School. The school system held a small ceremony Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of the project. The members of the board were joined during the ceremony by State Representative Randy Wood (R-Saks), Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, Pell City Council President Jud Alverson, Councilman Jay Jenkins, and several other local officials. They were also joined by student representatives fifth-grader Lila Henderson and sixth-grader Brody Harmon.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pell City, AL
Pell City, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Schools#Education And Schools#Public High Schools#Community Schools#Public Schools#Pell City Schools#Pell City Council#Facilities#Duran Junior High School#Eighth Grade Students#State Bond Funds#Superintendent#Councilman Jay Jenkins#Seventh Grade Students#Student Representatives#Mayor#State Representative#Maintenance Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City school forum charts vision, leaves some with questions

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board’s public forum Monday was not without disruption or lingering questions. The board held the public forum to discuss its plans for the future of the school system, but also often discussed the recent cap of the city’s sales tax allocation to the schools and calls to readjust the school’s attendance zone. Members of the city council, who were all in attendance Monday, have clarified that the cap was meant to encourage a small reduction to the attendance zone and a grandfathering in of all current students, but the board quickly said they had no plans to make any such adjustments.
Pell City, ALSt. Clair News-Aegis

Pell City Bulletin

Hello everyone. We are well on the way for summer activities. I hope all the mothers had a wonderful Mothers’ Day. I certainly did. A special congratulations to my granddaughter Kayla and husband, Beaux, who celebrated their first anniversary on May 8. They visited Friday evening to pick up the top layer of their wedding cake, so they could enjoy it Saturday. Hope it tasted as good as it did on their wedding day.
Pell City, ALPosted by
St. Clair News Aegis

Two Pell City nursing homes listed as "problem facilities"

Two nursing homes in the Pell City area have been named in a national report of having major deficiencies and instances of putting residents into harm’s way. The report comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with reports from the Long Term Care Community Coalition and propublica.org.
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City Library announces summer reading program

The Pell City Library has announced its summer reading program. According to a news release, the library is kicking off its annual program with an outdoor Safari event featuring Snobiz, snacks, outdoor games and more. The first 200 to register this year will receive a free Safari prize box at the kickoff.