Pell City Schools breaks ground on Duran North expansion

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board’s public forum Monday was not without disruption or lingering questions. The board held the public forum to discuss its plans for the future of the school system, but also often discussed the recent cap of the city’s sales tax allocation to the schools and calls to readjust the school’s attendance zone. Members of the city council, who were all in attendance Monday, have clarified that the cap was meant to encourage a small reduction to the attendance zone and a grandfathering in of all current students, but the board quickly said they had no plans to make any such adjustments.