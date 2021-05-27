Pell City Schools breaks ground on Duran North expansion
PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has broken ground on its expansion of Duran North Junior High School. The school system held a small ceremony Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of the project. The members of the board were joined during the ceremony by State Representative Randy Wood (R-Saks), Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, Pell City Council President Jud Alverson, Councilman Jay Jenkins, and several other local officials. They were also joined by student representatives fifth-grader Lila Henderson and sixth-grader Brody Harmon.www.annistonstar.com