ESPN Makes Call on Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Game Time
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart now know the kickoff times of four of their contests for the 2021 season - and none of them are at noon. ESPN announced Thursday that the Bulldogs’ game with the South Carolina Gamecocks and former UGA assistant coach Shane Beamer will air in primetime on ESPN. The home opener for Kirby Smart’s program will be televised at 3:30 on ESPN2 - the week before the clash with the Gamecocks. That game is against UAB and will be televised on ESPN2.dawgpost.com