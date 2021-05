This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.63 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at Target Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.