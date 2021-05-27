'Gossip Girl' Reboot Releases First Teaser Trailer

Season 8 is going to be the final one at NBC, and all signs point to the show going out in a big way. Want some more evidence of it? Then just go ahead and take a look below! This video gives you a sense of everything that the Nine-Nine has accomplished over the years, and of course many of the show’s funniest moments and phrases. We’ve also heard now that the final season will officially premiere on Thursday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you’re going to get back-to-back episodes worth sinking your teeth into.