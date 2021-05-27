'Gossip Girl' Reboot Releases First Teaser Trailer
The first look at the Gossip Girl reboot has been released and fans are headed back to the upper east side of Manhattan. At first glance, the new class of rich and wealthy teens in New York's elite will stick to what the popular teen drama is known for: staying on top of the trends with the latest phones and following the most timely beauty fads as well as keeping the gossip pot stirred with fancy cocktails and fleeting relationships. The brief trailer ends with, "Text me. +1 (917) 809-4277. XOXO, Gossip Girl (US/Canada only)."