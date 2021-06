On May 23 Cabool Assembly of God participated in a fun run at Montgomery Lake to raise money for Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge (BGMC). BGMC is the missions education emphasis for children in the United States who attend churches affiliated with the General Council of the Assemblies of God. There were 27 people that attended and $340 was raised. The youngest walker was 7 and the oldest was 77. This event involved all ages working together to raise money for BGMC.