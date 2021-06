JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has officially paid off the new ladder truck. On November 27, 2019, the State of North Dakota Department of Human Services announced it was terminating its agreement with the city for the use of a state-owned ladder truck it had provided for over 90 years. Officials reported that a ladder truck is required to provide fire and rescue operations for structures with two or more stories as well as large building complexes and other inaccessible areas, a number of which are located on state property in Jamestown.