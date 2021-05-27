Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel’s attacks on Gaza have only made Hamas stronger

By Muhammad Shehada
Forward
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of each round of violence between Israel and Gaza, both Israel and Hamas always insist that they have won. This time around, Israeli politicians have ample footage of Gazan towers and neighborhoods they bombed “back to stone age.” Hamas likewise has footage of its rockets reaching Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, forcing Israelis into shelters, to showcase that its armed resistance is alive and efficient whenever Gazans criticize it.

forward.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Attacks#Israelis#Givat Hamatos#Arabs#Trump#The Palestinian Authority#Pa#Rand Corporation#Palestinian Support#Israeli Politicians#Palestinian Elections#Settler Extremists#East Jerusalem#Right Wing Extremists#Al Aqsa Mosque#Gazan Support#Beleaguered Gazans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Trudy Rubin: Netanyahu unintentionally boosted Palestinian demands for equality

Something momentous happened in Israel on Wednesday that could have a major impact on Jewish-Arab relations. I don’t just mean the ousting of the far right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, pending ratification by the Knesset. Israel’s longest serving premier, from 2009 to the present and 1996-1999 before that. Netanyahu had clung to power with Trump-like tenacity through four indecisive elections in two years — and seemed headed for a fifth when he was unable to put together a coalition with a majority of seats.
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders

RAMALLAH/GAZA (Reuters) -Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Thursday mostly dismissed a change in Israeli government, saying the nationalist leader due to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda. Naftali Bennett, a former head of Israel's main West Bank settler organisation, would...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

A path to Israeli-Palestinian peace is not easy

Aid to the Palestinians is a moral dilemma for the Biden administration, in addition to a political concern. The Palestinians have suffered in their ongoing conflict with Israel and remain economically stifled, so humanitarian and development aid from the United States is clearly warranted. But our assistance has become cover for an Israeli settlement policy that drives Palestinians from their homes and fragments their remaining holdings in the West Bank, making any two-state solution to the ongoing conflict seem a very remote possibility.
Middle EastYNET News

Egypt, Israel cooperate on Gaza but ‘normalization’ distant

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi arrived in Cairo on Sunday to meet with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the first such official visit of an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt in over a decade. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The visit came after the ministers exchanged several phone calls during the...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

The Fumbling King of Palestine: Palestinians are Defeating the Oslo Culture

The political discourse of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, is similar to that of an ineffectual king who has been isolated in his palace for far too long. The king speaks of prosperity and peace, and tirelessly counts his innumerable achievements, while his people are dying of starvation outside and pointlessly begging for his attention.
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Arab Islamist helps clinch Israel’s new anti-Netanyahu government

RAHAT, Israel (Reuters) – It was a photo opportunity for the history books: An Islamist politician from Israel’s Arab minority grinning alongside a far-right Jewish leader and his allies, moments after endorsing him as prime minister and handing him a governing majority. Common cause against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped...
Middle EastFulton Sun

Gaza's bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the inferno. Like others, they were terrified by the heavy bombing in Israel's fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers that began May 10. The explosions felt more powerful than in previous fighting. At night, parents and children slept in one room so they would live or die together.
AustraliaFlorida Star

Australian Defense Secretary Swaps Notes With Israel

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s defense secretary has emphasized the importance of a two-state solution during talks with his Israeli counterpart. Greg Moriarty said he also acknowledged Israel’s right to defend itself when he spoke to Amir Eshel last week. Moriarty described Australia’s military relationship with Israel as modest but growing,...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

UNRWA Summons Gaza Director Who Said the IDF Avoided Civilian Targets

According to Reuters, on Wednesday UNRWA summoned Matthias Schmale, the director of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip, for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem, because he angered Gaza Arabs with comments that “favored Israel” in last month’s fighting. On May 25, Schmale apologized for telling Israel’s Channel 12 that, with...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Naftali Bennett: Israel’s far-right prime minister in waiting

Naftali Bennett does not believe in a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. His aim instead is to “manage” it in perpetuity and always from a position of ultimate Israeli control over Palestinians. The hardline religious nationalist, once the head of a prominent Jewish settler group and now expected to become...
Middle EastFort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Free Palestine' - from Hamas

In the past few weeks, protesters around the world marched with banners reading, “Free Palestine.” One might be surprised to know that the Israeli government and people could not agree more. Gaza must be freed from Hamas. The Palestinian people deserve more than to be used as pawns by this...
MilitaryForeign Policy

Israel’s Iron Dome Won’t Last Forever

In the recent war between Israel and Hamas, a cease-fire was achieved after 11 days of fighting. Both sides claimed victory, and both are expecting another round in the future. For Israel, a key to its success has been the Iron Dome air defense system, which uses radar and missiles to intercept rockets and other threats. This kept Israeli civilians relatively safe from the 4,340 rockets the Israel Defense Forces say were fired from Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to meet U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin today to seek up to $1 billion in emergency military aid to help replenish Iron Dome interceptors used in the war.
Middle EastDaily Review & Sunday Review

Israel at the crossroads

Israel was created by an action of the United Nations in 1947 as a haven for Jews leaving Europe during and after World War II. The United Nations has set the basic principles for a negotiated peaceful settlement with the Palestinians who had lived there prior to 1947 (known as the “land for peace” formula) by its resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973). Starting as a sliver of its current territory, over the years the new nation successfully fought neighboring countries and thereby secured control over a much larger territory now known as greater Israel from the Jordanian border to the Mediterranean. Israel has also occupied the Gaza territory that was originally part of Egypt, and the Golan Heights, formerly part of Syria.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Amid Internal Debate, Hamas Trying to Reopen Offices in Damascus

A series of events and developments, accompanied by reports in the Arab and in particular the Lebanese media, indicate Hamas’s intention to renew relations with the Syrian regime in Damascus after 10 years of severed ties. Various sources indicate that the current Hamas leadership, and especially members of the military...
Military24newshd.tv

Israeli army arrests Hamas leader in West Bank

The Israeli army said Wednesday it has arrested a Hamas leader in the occupied West Bank accused of setting up a base for the Palestinian Islamist group in the territory. Special forces arrested Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil in the city of Ramallah late Tuesday, the army said. It said Tawil "took...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

What would Naftali Bennett's Israeli government mean for Iran and the US?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing the greatest test yet to his reputation as Israel's great political survivor. This week, conservative, centrist, and center-left parties agreed to a grand coalition that would end Netanyahu's 12-year premiership. For the first two years, that government would be led by Naftali Bennett. Leader...
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

Israel’s new government doesn’t give Palestinians much hope. It could be time for a radical approach

Even by the standards of previous Israeli coalitions, the new government that’s just been announced includes strange bedfellows. The eight parties in the coalition range from the right-wing nationalist Yamina party to social-democratic Labor and left-wing Meretz. And for the first time in Israeli history, the coalition includes an Arab-Israeli party, Ra’am, whose four Knesset (parliament) seats enable the coalition to reach a majority.