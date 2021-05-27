Israel’s attacks on Gaza have only made Hamas stronger
At the end of each round of violence between Israel and Gaza, both Israel and Hamas always insist that they have won. This time around, Israeli politicians have ample footage of Gazan towers and neighborhoods they bombed “back to stone age.” Hamas likewise has footage of its rockets reaching Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, forcing Israelis into shelters, to showcase that its armed resistance is alive and efficient whenever Gazans criticize it.forward.com