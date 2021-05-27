Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How Instagram & Fiona Apple Influenced Olivia Rodrigo’s “jealousy, jealousy”

Genius
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images. Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR last week and it’s poised to make a big debut on the charts. While her single “Good 4 U” currently sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100, fans are also taking in the album’s other cuts. In an interview with Nylon, Rodrigo broke down how both Instagram and Fiona Apple helped inspire her song “jealousy, jealousy.”

genius.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Fiona Apple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealousy#Brit Awards#Instagram Fiona#Brit Awards Getty#Fomo#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Olivia Rodrigo, Bachelor, Alan Jackson

The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, "Drivers License" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months. The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that's teen angsty in the extreme. Finally...
MusicLebanon-Express

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

Can an entire album be the Song of the Summer? Teen-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making a pretty good argument for the case, with her full debut album "Sour" blanketing the charts since its release last month. This punk-pop kiss-off is the current favorite to rule the airwaves — we still need justice for "deja vu," the overlooked middle child between this and "driver's license," but that's another story — which is part of a popular resurgence of guitars (remember those things?) which also includes recent hits by MGK and Willow Smith. Progress!
New York City, NYpapermag.com

'Gossip Girl' Returns as an Instagram Influencer

"Did you miss me? I know I've missed you." Back with Gen Z influencer flare, Gossip Girl has returned with its first trailer to the 2021 series reboot. The spin-off of the hit 2000s show will premiere on HBO Max as 10 hour-long episodes, revealing a new generation of the elite NYC prep school teens.
Celebritiesfyimusicnews.ca

Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' Maintains 2nd Week At No. 1

In a quiet week for new releases, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour spends a second consecutive week at number one on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and again scoring the highest on-demand streams and digital track sales. After just two weeks, the album is already the No. 3 most consumed album so far in 2021.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ About?

Olivia Rodrigo is known for her acting work to many fans of Disney programming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Still, for fans of pop culture who haven’t looked into the Disney+ series yet, Rodrigo’s name rings a bell for an entirely different reason. The budding young artist has...
CelebritiesSFGate

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Spends Second Week at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” the third single off her debut album Sour, held onto Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. In its second straight week at Number One, “Good 4 U” pulled in an impressive 362,000 units. Only four other songs have seen over 300,000 units in their second week at Number One.
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Nabs Another U.K. Chart Double

Olivia Rodrigo continues to lord it over the U.K. charts. The U.S. teen phenom scores a second consecutive chart double as Sour (Geffen) enters week two atop the national albums survey and “Good 4 U” bags a second week at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. By logging a...
Musicstudybreaks.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Exemplifies the Female Voice in the Music Industry

This Disney star and up-and-coming musician has become an inspiration with the release of her debut album, which explores anger, jealousy and heartbreak in a variety of genres. After an incredibly hyped promotional period, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” stylized in all caps, was released on May 21. It was...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kelly Clarkson Takes Olivia Rodrigo's Breakout Hit for a Test Drive in Kellyoke Cover

For Monday's (June 14) Kellyoke performance, Kelly Clarkson took Olivia Rodrigo's No. 1 smash "Drivers License" for a test drive. The 39-year-old superstar brought the 18-year-old hitmaker's breakup ballad to the stage of The Kelly Clarkson Show with an ambient chorus of car noises and, of course, red lights that will make any viewer stop dead in their tracks while staying true to the melancholic piano-driven melody provided by her backup band Y'all.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Transforms The Olivia Rodrigo Hit Into A Pop-Rock Ballad

Kelly Clarkson has had her own daytime talk show, appropriately dubbed The Kelly Clarkson Show, for nearly two years. Over the course of 300+ episodes, the show has produced several memorable moments, including a conversation with Seth Rogen about a famous The 40-Year-Old Virgin line, a hilarious poop anecdote, and an unpleasant Vin Diesel moment. “Kellyoke,” in which Clarkson and her band perform a cover, is a regular staple of the show. The chosen music for today’s show was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”
TV & Videosgranthshala.com

Logan Paul Predicted Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Success in 2019

Long Before Olivia Rodrigo Turned On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she was on the disney channel bizardwerky. At the time, one of her co-stars was Jake Paul, whose brother Logan Paul is a big name in YouTube. Years ago, the older Paul brother predicted that Rodrigo would become a huge success.
Musiclodivalleynews.com

Olivia Rodrigo set a new record in England

Another week ends, another historic record won Olivia Rodrigo This time in England too, she did something no other female artist had done before. England topped the singles list in the third week “Good 4U”, Olivia also had two other top 5 songs on the list, becoming the first woman to receive three Top 5 Singles of the Week on the UK Music Chart.
Musicarcamax.com

A new Olivia Rodrigo song debuts Friday. Here's an exclusive sneak peek

I hope you're happy, Olivia Rodrigo fans, because brand new music from the Gen-Z pop phenom is on its way. Out Friday, the latest episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will feature an original track written and recorded by the teen musician, whose acclaimed debut studio album, "Sour," has dominated the charts in recent weeks.
MusicMartinez Tribune

Former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is far from sour

Anything sour has the tendency to make your face scrunch up in distaste, but Olivia Rodrigo’s album, Sour, couldn’t be further from that. The only thing that Rodrigo hints at being sour was her relationship, which she talked about in her chart-topping hit single “Drivers License.” The 18-year-old Disney star’s debut album is full of break-up anthems, coming of age struggles and heart-wrenching tales of what it feels like to fall out of love.
Celebritiestuipster.com

Olivia Rodrigo makes chart history, again!

It’s an historic chart week in the U.K., where Olivia Rodrigo bags three Top 5 singles, including the leader with “Good 4 U” (Geffen). BTS footage of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” music video 😂😂