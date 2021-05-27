How Instagram & Fiona Apple Influenced Olivia Rodrigo’s “jealousy, jealousy”
Photo by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images. Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR last week and it’s poised to make a big debut on the charts. While her single “Good 4 U” currently sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100, fans are also taking in the album’s other cuts. In an interview with Nylon, Rodrigo broke down how both Instagram and Fiona Apple helped inspire her song “jealousy, jealousy.”genius.com