This year, the Heights Community Scholarship awarded a total of $103,300 to the Cleveland Heights High School seniors who accepted the opportunity to apply. The seniors who applied were very impressive. A great deal was learned of their character as they wrote essays about their community service experiences, career aspirations, family matters, and how much they learned about themselves while helping others or overcoming obstacles. The seniors also expressed why they excelled in their academics, and why they chose to “make good things happen for other people.” Because of the essays and the heartfelt teacher recommendation letters, many of the committees chose to award additional seniors for their scholarships or gave more money than originally planned. The various selection committees were very diligent and generous to the class of 2021. View the scholarship recipients here.