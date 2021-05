There are an estimated 31 billion IoT devices in 2020, and this is expected to increase to 75 billion by 2025 according to Security Today. You may be starting on your IoT journey or have hundreds of thousands of devices connected and want to improve your architecture and reduce your cost. To guide you through this process, AWS is happy to announce the IoT Lens for the AWS Well-Architected Framework. AWS Well-Architected helps cloud architects build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications and workloads. This post provides an introduction of the purpose of the IoT Lens, topics covered, common scenarios, and AWS services included.