Our musical heritage is all around us. Bob Wills of Kosse introduced and made “western swing” famous. Cindy Walker, a prolific songwriter for major artists, was born near Mart and made Mexia her home. Les Baxter, a prominent composer, and director of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, was born in Mexia. Blind Lemon Jefferson, born in Freestone County, performed throughout the area and became nationally known. One of his songs was about Groesbeck. Karl Shiflet, a Groesbeck native deeply rooted in bluegrass music blends country, western swing and honky-tonk to create his unique sound. He still calls Groesbeck “home.”