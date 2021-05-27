Cancel
Memphis, TN

Former Memphis DB Kendell Johnson knew when it was time to step away

By Steven Johnson
dailymemphian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe twin brother of Memphis star safety Quindell Johnson has played football all his life; now he’s ready for business. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.

