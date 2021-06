LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been missing the summer heat, your wait is over as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s for much, if not all, of the next week. On the outset of this forecast discussion, an important reminder that as temperatures heat up this summer to NEVER leave children or pets unattended in locked vehicles, even in the shade! As temperatures climb into the 90s outside, they climb even higher inside your vehicle and can become deadly after just a few minutes. Unfortunately, every year we hear stories of children or pets who have succumbed to heat related illnesses after being left in locked vehicles and all of these deaths are preventable.