It’s not a surprise the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport’s numbers are rebounding this year. It would be difficult indeed to dip lower than what 2020 had. Take a look at May, for example. In 2019, CVRA had 1,719 people board a United Airlines flight from the airport. Fast forward by a year, and that figure plunged to a scant 204 people. That’s an 88% decline, and May wasn’t even the worst month for air travel in 2020.