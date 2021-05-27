Cancel
Violent Crimes

Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

By Editorials
 7 days ago

The nine people who were killed in a shooting at a California rail yard were remembered by their families, colleagues and friends as loving, kind-hearted and heroic. Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

San Jose, CA

Coroner identifies victims of VTA shooting

The toll of fatalities in the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose rose to nine late Wednesday night. Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who had been in critical condition since being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning, died from his injuries, the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner.
Violent Crimes
TheDailyBeast

Heroic San Jose Victim ‘Ran Around Building’ Warning Colleagues to Hide From Shooter

Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old father to a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was one of at least nine people killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on his colleagues at a San Jose rail yard. Survivors of the shooting told Singh’s family that he spent his last moments trying to warn his coworkers about the terrible danger they were in. “We are in very deep grief,” his uncle, Sakhwant Dhillon, told the San Jose Mercury News. “He told people ‘Be careful, hide.’ He was running around the building to save others’ lives... He was a good person. He helped everybody.” Singh’s brother, Bagga Singh, was told by a survivor that he “put a lady in a control room to hide. He saved her and rushed down the stairway.” Bagga Singh said the heroic act was typical of his brother, but he added: “He should have saved his life, too. We lost a good person.” All nine identified victims were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.
San Jose, CA

‘I Love You Always’: Remembering the Nine Victims of the VTA Shooting

For many of them, it was more than just a job. "You know, many of these folks worked here for 20, 30 years. And so, yes, we do become a family," said George Sandoval, a maintenance operations manager at the Santa Clara County Valley Transit Authority light rail yard in San Jose, where a gunman on Wednesday took the lives of nine of his co-workers.
Violent Crimes

Possible Shooting Victim At A Local Park

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. We sat on this for awhile to see if police would release information. They have not, so we are just going to post what has been told to us. Overnight there was a large group at Alpine Park. Multiple gunshots were fired.
Chicago, IL
Fox News

Chicago girl, 14, chased by gang members, shot in head

A 14-year-old Chicago girl was asked what gang she belonged to before three gunmen chased her Wednesday night and shot in the head. The girl was walking her dog around 6 p.m., on her way home from a store with her boyfriend when she was confronted by the trio in Chicago's Southside.
Violent Crimes

Supporting VTA shooting victims and their families

I'm still in shock over the tragedy that happened today in the VTA Light rail station. The incident made national news and even received a personal statement from President Biden. Government facilities across the country will be flying their flags at half mast. Likely the most direct way to help...
Winnebago County, IL

Another Shooting Victim In Winnebago County

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Several sources are reporting another shooting victim. This one happened just before 7:30 pm near Woodlawn in Rockford. Reports of several gunshots fired. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Sources at the scene said they are self transporting to the ER.
NFL
FOX26

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) - F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died at a hospital in the...
Bradbury, CA

Girl pushes a bear to save a family pet

A 17-year-old Southern California girl participated in a bear match to protect her dog and left almost unscathed. Haley Moriniko and her mother were gardening in the backyard of Bradbury, California on Monday afternoon, when bears and kittens began walking on a concrete block wall at one end of the garden.
Pets
The Independent

Video captures mother accidentally shooting her own son as she fired at neighbor’s dog

Video has emerged of a Texas mother shooting her son in his stomach despite intending the bullet for her neighbour’s dog.The footage comes from a Ring.com camera installed on a front door, and shows a dog, a boxer puppy named Bruno, getting away from his owner’s front yard on a suburban Houston street.“Bruno! Bruno! Get over here,” a man is seen calling his dog, while he bounds away from him. The man follows after the dog as he runs in the direction of the house over the road, continuing to call his dog’s name. A few seconds later, a series...