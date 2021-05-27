What to Know About Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre made history as the second-ever Black woman to lead a formal White House press briefing, and the first Black woman to do it in more than three decades, CBS News reports. She is currently President Biden's no. 2 press aide, under press secretary Jen Psaki, officially the principal deputy press secretary, and has lead smaller press conferences with the traveling media on Air Force One, but Wednesday, May 26 marked the first time that she took the podium inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room and lead a formal briefing.www.instyle.com