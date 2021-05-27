Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

What to Know About Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarine Jean-Pierre made history as the second-ever Black woman to lead a formal White House press briefing, and the first Black woman to do it in more than three decades, CBS News reports. She is currently President Biden's no. 2 press aide, under press secretary Jen Psaki, officially the principal deputy press secretary, and has lead smaller press conferences with the traveling media on Air Force One, but Wednesday, May 26 marked the first time that she took the podium inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room and lead a formal briefing.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Judy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Secretaries#Press Secretary#Principal Secretary#Chief Deputy#Press Briefing#President Biden#American#Twitter#Whitehouse#French#Haitian#Entertainment Tonight#Out Magazine#Moveon Org#Press Conferences#Scandals Olivia Pope#Cbs News Reports#Today#Martinique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Black Enterprise

President Biden Taps V.P. Kamala Harris To Take Lead On Voting Rights

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris with the two biggest fights in his administration, immigration and now voting rights. Biden announced Harris will take the lead days before she’s slated to travel to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss curbing migration to the United States with their leaders. The dual-edged sword puts Harris in a tough spot of dealing with a major foreign issue and a major domestic one, but Biden believes Harris is up to the challenge.
Congress & CourtsIJR

CNN: Harris Trying To Wash Hands of Border Crisis, Claims It's Not Really Her Job

Vice President Kamala Harris wants you to know that she isn’t really in charge of the border, because if she was, she would have to be held accountable for it. CNN was forced to report this week that Harris’ team is working hard to distance the vice president from the ongoing border crisis, primarily due to the fact that she is receiving a heck of a lot of bad press for not doing anything to help the situation.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

Another day, another meaningless social media conflict in Washington DC totally divorced from the issues facing the country. Here’s how this one goes.On Saturday, vice-president Kamala Harris tweeted two things ahead of the Memorial Day holiday: a video of a conversation with Sydney Barber, the first Black woman Brigade Commander at the US Naval Academy, and a photo of herself along with the text, “Enjoy the long weekend.”Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021Based on these posts, conservatives, many of whom said nothing as Donald Trump reportedly called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” taunted...
MinoritiesNBC News

Karine Jean-Pierre on building a 'stronger and more inclusive' America

[June is Pride Month, and this year we're celebrating by honoring 30 LGBTQ firsts. To see the full list, visit nbcnews.com/pride30.]. Karine Jean-Pierre makes history. She did it just last week, when she took to the podium at the White House, becoming the first openly gay spokeswoman — and the second Black woman — to lead a formal briefing.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jean-Pierre enjoys star-making turn at White House podium

When Karine Jean-Pierre stepped up to the podium on Wednesday for her first briefing in the Biden White House, she was well aware of the history she would be making as the second Black woman to speak to the White House press corps in 30 years. And while the principal...
NFLAmerican Thinker

Biden's State Department signals that black lives don't matter

One year after the death of George Floyd, Biden's State Department has authorized American embassies to fly the Black Lives Matter flag to promote the Marxist organization. The department's memo stated it "supports the use of the term 'Black Lives Matter' in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond."
PoliticsIJR

Psaki ‘Happy To Stay on Longer’ Than a Year As WH Press Secretary: Report

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may not be leaving her position after a year on the job, according to a report. According to Politico’s West Wing Playbook, Psaki “told colleagues that she is now happy to stay on longer and won’t just walk out the door at her one-year mark, meaning that would-be successors may have to wait much longer than they expected.”
POTUSMSNBC

Joy Reid’s one-on-one with Karine Jean-Pierre after her historic press conference

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made history today when she became the first openly gay spokeswoman and the second Black woman to lead a press conference from the White House’s James S. Brady Briefing Room. She joined Joy for a one-on-one interview to discuss her historic day and President Biden’s agenda.
U.S. Politicstuipster.com

A potential candidate to replace White House press secretary Jen Psaki next year, Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first Black woman to lead a White House briefing in decades.

Karine Jean-Pierre becomes first Black woman to lead White House press briefing in decades. Karine Jean-Pierre becomes the first openly gay spokeswoman and first Black woman in decades to lead White House press briefing on Wednesday. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Fans eager for the...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.