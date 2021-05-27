Packers' Robert Tonyan: Signs RFA tender

As a lifelong rabid, no-holds-barred Packer fan, "Christl's History" is one of my go-to sites for the Packers. It's just so superior to anything else. The results of all your work in getting the stories and facts out about the Packers is just outstanding. Two questions. Have your feelings or your journalistic approach changed from when you were a sportswriter as opposed to how you approach your articles as the official historian? For the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, you frequently pointed out you were not a Packer fan in your approach, which I believed from the content of your articles. It was just straightforward facts and if pointing out something negative about a player's performance or the Packer team, it was reported but never personal and vice versa. On a pure personal level, I always wondered how you could maintain that given your lifelong interactions with players and the team growing up. You seemed to have so much personal knowledge of the team and players that you could only know by personal contacts along the way. Now as the historian and being completely immersed in the inner workings of the team, do you still approach your articles as a pure historian and not a diehard fan like me and the rest of Packer Nation? Next question is: Do you have plans to do more of the Packer oral histories? I really like getting the players' or Packer organization people's views, where they just honestly lay it out there. I am very hopeful you will be doing more of those. Loved the Bob Schnelker interview a lot.