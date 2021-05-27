Why Jaylon Smith will surprise Cowboys fans this year

Jaylon Smith has been the source of much debate as of late. It seems as if the swap of a certain number has bothered some, and intrigued many. Many fans feel the number nine should not be donned again since the retirement of Cowboys great Tony Romo. With Smith back in the spotlight, it brings to the forefront why there are differing feelings about the player. Some fans feel the level of play shown does not warrant the level of flashiness Jaylon Smith shows on and off the field. In 2021, the narrative could change.