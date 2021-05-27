Framber Valdez’s return is a much-needed shot in the arm

Arguably their best starter in 2020, the Astros have relatively survived their first 49 games of the season without Framber Valdez. With a 27-22 record as we conclude the month of May, Houston is within striking distance of first place in the AL West as Valdez makes his 2021 debut Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Valdez's return is a much-needed shot in the arm for a roster that has dealt with plenty of pitching injuries since Justin Verlander’s right elbow gave out last July.