Framber Valdez's return is a much-needed shot in the arm

By Cody Poage
The Crawfish Boxes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably their best starter in 2020, the Astros have relatively survived their first 49 games of the season without Framber Valdez. With a 27-22 record as we conclude the month of May, Houston is within striking distance of first place in the AL West as Valdez makes his 2021 debut Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Valdez's return is a much-needed shot in the arm for a roster that has dealt with plenty of pitching injuries since Justin Verlander’s right elbow gave out last July.

Justin Verlander
Person
Framber Valdez
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Dusty Baker Gives Update on Framber Valdez

Dusty Baker was the bearer of good news on Sunday when he gave an update on the status of Framber Valdez. The Houston Astros manager said Valdez could return in June, at least, that is the hope. The 27-year-old fractured his ring finger on his left hand, which is his pitching hand, in Spring Training. Houston initially feared Valdez’s season would be lost, but the lefty avoided surgery and is progressing much better than expected.
MLBMLB

Notes: Valdez update; Springer returns

HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Framber Valdez, who fractured his left ring finger in his first start in Spring Training on March 2, took a big step toward his recovery when he threw live batting practice on Friday in West Palm Beach, Fla., facing hitters for the first time in more than two months.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' Framber Valdez calls his recovery a 'bit of a miracle'

Moments after fracturing his left ring finger, Framber Valdez faced a decision. He prides himself on a high pain tolerance — he calls it part of Dominican culture. Valdez threw 19 pitches after sustaining the injury on March 2 in a Grapefruit League game against the Mets. Four got him through the first inning. The next 14 revealed the true nature of this injury.
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Framber Valdez has another strong rehab outing with Skeeters

Astros lefthander Framber Valdez threw four scoreless innings in his second rehab start for the Class AAA Sugar Land Skeeters on Sunday night. Valdez, who broke a finger during spring training, allowed two hits and two walks in Sugar Land’s 7-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field. He struck out two.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros pitchers Framber Valdez, Jake Odorizzi to return for Padres series

Astros starters Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi are returning from rehab stints to pitch against the Padres at Minute Maid Park this weekend. Valdez, who fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during spring training, will make his season debut for the Astros on Friday. The lefthander spun four scoreless innings in his last rehab outing for Class AAA Sugar Land on May 23. He struck out two batters while allowing two hits and two walks.
MLBMLB

McCullers to IL; Valdez, Odorizzi returning

HOUSTON -- The Astros are hopeful right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss only one start after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder soreness. The move is retroactive to Saturday, meaning McCullers will be eligible to come off the IL on June 2. “We’re...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Framber Valdez, Chas McCormick bright spots in tough loss

Astros manager Dusty Baker was clearly frustrated – and why wouldn’t he be?. His team had just caved in from all sides and relinquished a one-run lead into a 10-3 extra innings loss to the Padres on Friday. The bullpen situation remains bleak, as demonstrated by the meltdown that allowed...
MLBsemoball.com

Valdez pitches 7 strong innings, Astros beat Red Sox 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Framber Valdez continued an impressive streak of starts by Houston pitchers on Wednesday night, and it helped the Astros to another win on a night the offense was held largely in check. Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Astros handed...
MLBchatsports.com

Something to Watch: Framber Valdez’s Four-Seam Usage

Last week, I wrote about how Framber Valdez’s return was a much-needed shot in the arm for the Astros. While the bullpen remains the primary concern for the club, a healthy starting rotation, in theory, would help mitigate some of those relief issues. Valdez is an important piece to that puzzle, as evident by his encouraging four-inning start against the Padres this past Friday.
MLBMLB

Valdez's strength leads to imposing outing

HOUSTON – The amount of starting pitching talent the Astros have lost in the last few years would be enough to sink most franchises into mediocrity. Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton left via free agency after the 2018 season, Gerrit Cole departed for the Yankees after the 2019 season and Justin Verlander made one start last year before getting injured and eventually having Tommy John surgery.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Rehab start rained out

Valdez (finger) had his rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Sugar Land rained out. This was to be Valdez's second rehab start, and he was scheduled to throw about 65 pitches. Jake Odorizzi (forearm) had been scheduled to follow Valdez in Sugar Land's rotation -- making his second rehab start Sunday -- but the Skeeters have not announced rotation plans in light of the rainout. Both pitchers will get their starts in whether that be Sunday or as part of a doubleheader Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Earns second relief win

Valdez (2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday, allowing one hit to record the win over the Blue Jays. Valdez entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning when the Red Sox were down by two. He retired the final batter and pitched a scoreless eighth. Boston then scored three runs in the top of the ninth to give Valdez the win. The 29-year-old has posted 5.1 scoreless innings in his last five appearances. He has a 2.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP over 16.2 innings.
MLBmasnsports.com

Hyde on bullpen, Valdez and baseball’s unwritten rule

A bullpen that surrendered 25 earned runs in 34 innings on the homestand, and needed utility player Stevie Wilkerson to cover the ninth yesterday, won’t undergo any changes in the series opener against the Nationals in D.C. The only roster move announced today involved outfielder Anthony Santander’s reinstatement from the...
MLBmilb.com

Framber Valdez Throws Four Scoreless in Skeeters 7-2 Win

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Framber Valdez threw four scoreless innings in his second rehab start Sunday night at Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Skeeters picked up a 7-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas. Valdez allowed just two hits over the four innings of work, striking out two to...
MLBmasnsports.com

Agent’s role in convincing Valdez to sign before closing

To get César Valdez into the Orioles organization and eventually their bullpen and anoint him the closer based on his usage moreso than spoken words, he first had to be convinced to leave Mexico and trust the people closest to him. To regain his love of pitching in the majors, or at least the idea of it, rather than view the possibility through a skeptical lens.