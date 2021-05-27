The Case of the Curious Quarterback Room

How many outside linebackers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Does the class have what it takes to deliver on invested draft capital?. Pass rushers and pass defenders get more clout than linebackers. There’s a reason for that. They directly impact the pass on every down, while linebackers don’t necessarily fall into that category. With the NFL trending toward being a passing league, affecting that area is essential. Nevertheless, linebackers bring their own value. They fill the gaps and provide security. They’re the last line of defense in the box. With that in mind, which outside linebackers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Can they fulfill their duties on the second level?