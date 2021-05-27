The Case of the Curious Quarterback Room
It wasn't long ago when Oregon State Football was struggling mightily to replace Sean Mannion at QB. Seth Collins, Marcus McMaryion and Darell Garretson tried their best, but the offense before Jonathan Smith took over as head coach was a disaster. Now with Smith at the helm, the offense has become a strength and it appears that the Beavers have a healthy amount of quarterback talent on the roster and each guy has multiple years of eligibility left.