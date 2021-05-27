Ryan Reynolds Planning To Show Up In An Animated Movie

Hollywood Hall of Famers come in all manner of quirks and convictions. There’s the crème de la crème — actors with an eye for expertise. They dabble in a little of everything while they’re young and settle into a genre of their choice at an age where retirement often feels tempting. They aren’t as adventurous about their roles close to middle age in the hopes of developing an expertise. Tom Cruise once did everything from drama to fantasy, but is only into cookie-cutter action movies these days. Once a little more pliable, today’s Leo DiCaprio prefers playing larger-than-life characters with anger issues. At one time, Ryan Reynolds even flipped the stereotype on its head by crafting his own genre of fast-talking, charismatic douchebags early into his career, only to diversify later on.