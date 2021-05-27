Cancel
Freeport, IL

In Brief: Rock River Valley

Freeport Journal Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse was recently awarded a grant by the Illinois Arts Council to create a paid apprentice program for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theatre arts. TLP is now accepting applications for the apprenticeship program. Interested youth should send a letter of application...

www.journalstandard.com
City
Freeport, IL
City
Mount Carroll, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

In Brief: Freeport

LENA — The Sons of the Lena American Legion is sponsoring its annual calendar raffle. This fundraiser helps the Sons support the American Legion and its programs, including Boys State and Legion Baseball. The cost is $10 per ticket and the ticket is returned to the drawing and is eligible...
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Things to do this weekend in the Freeport area

If you have an event you would like to submit, send your first and last name and info about the event to frontdoor@journalstandard.com. Timberlake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, will host a summer kickoff party at 2 p.m. Saturday to launch its summer music concert series. Johnny Russler and the Beach Bums will perform at 2 p.m. and the Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys Tribute, will perform at 7 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and sandwiches will be available for purchase from noon to 6 p.m. Bars will be open from noon though the end of the evening concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Ticket prices include $60, family price; $25, individual ticket, $20, TLP subscription ticket. For tickets, go to timberlakeplayhouse.org.
Illinois StateFreeport Journal Standard

CareerTec puts northern Illinois students on path to dream jobs

FREEPORT — Maggie Sosnowski had a knack for makeup from a young age, so much so that her friends started to turn to her to glam up. As she entered her junior year at Freeport High School last year, Sosnowski learned about a program that could help turn her budding skillset into a career.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Area museums keep indoor mask policies for visitors

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Stateline museums revisit mask policies after The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces fully vaccinated people can ditch their mask indoors for most of the time. “Right now we are still asking all guests and staff to wear their masks just to keep everyone...
Stephenson County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

In Brief: Stephenson County

LENA — The Lena American Legion Auxiliary recently celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week. Auxiliary members delivered cookies to the teachers and staff at the Lena-Winslow Schools. League of Women Voters to hold social mixer. FREEPORT— The League of Women Voters of Freeport will hold a social mixer from 10 to 11:30...
Stephenson County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

In Brief: Business

FREEPORT — Stephenson County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the multiplier, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
Stephenson County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Coffee and Conversation: Take care of your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness month. Farmers across our county, state and nation take such great care of the land and their livestock. But sometimes they forget to take care of themselves. During May and Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to remind farmers to put yourself first. A healthy farm needs a healthy you.
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

FHN helps parents with diapers, baby needs in Freeport

FREEPORT — The cost of keeping fresh diapers on hand can get high quickly for new parents. Those costs can stretch a family's budget thin, especially in an economy upended by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The staff at FHN knows that, so they organized the first-ever diaper giveaway...
Mount Carroll, ILtelegraphherald.com

Timber Lake to kick off season, announces changes

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will open for its 60th season on Saturday, May 15, with a Summer Kick Off Party. It will feature food, drink tents, games and concerts. At 2 p.m., Johnny Russler and the Beach Bums will perform the music of Jimmy Buffet. The Sounds...
Freeport, ILWIFR

Seventy-five year old Freeport woman meets her half-sister for the first time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 75 year old Freeport woman, who only knew her half-sister existed for the last 18 months, gets to hug her for the first time. And 23 News was at the Van Galder bus station in Rockford, Thursday, to capture that first embrace. Bonnie Weaver connected with her half-sister Dale Austein on 23 and me about 18 months ago, and both were shocked because they had no idea either existed. Due to COVID 19, their long awaited reunion was delayed until Thursday; when Dale flew from Long Island, New York to O’Hare to meet Bonnie. The two sharea dad but have different mothers, and quite a story to tell.
Freeport, ILWIFR

FHN holds ‘No Child Wet Behind’ program

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One local hospital gave some much needed support for Stephenson and Jo Daviess County parents who are caring for a baby or infant. FHN’s value support team Tuesday gave away thousands of items, like diapers and other baby products, through its “No Child Wet Behind” program. Employees at the health network donated the items. Parents could also pick up baby wipes, wash, lotion and powder.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Salvation Army offers new programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local Salvation Army works to fill the needs of community members by launching new programs and activities at its center. The Freeport Salvation Army provides food, clothing, essential items and spiritual guidance to community members in need. This year it will launch a church roundtable where members can enjoy a Sunday breakfast while Salvation Army Captain Tim Thorson shares the Word of God.
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

A Moderow Moment: Good flag, bad flag, no flag

If you’re like me, you like a good flag. Maybe it was scouting that started it, but I’ve always enjoyed having a flag that represented a group I belonged to. Flags can be rallying points, physically and metaphorically, for the people they represent. Flags are symbols of pride in your group and are one of the most effective tools for spreading that pride that we’ve ever come up with.
Prophetstown, ILaroundptown.com

Allure Of Prophetstown Celebrates Nurses Week (pt.2)

This week the Allure Care Facility in Prophetstown is honoring its nursing staff by recognizing each of them with a short profile and photo during Nurses Week. I graduated Sauk Valley Community College LPN class of 2008. I will graduate May 22nd 2021 with my RN degree from Highland Community College in Freeport IL.
Stephenson County, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Coffee and Conversation: Moms are the best

Most of my favorite people are mothers. Whether it’s my mom, sister, aunt, older cousin, best friend; the list goes on and there is no doubt in my mind that moms are the absolute best. My mom is always down for an adventure whether it’s a road trip to Door County (in December… burr), walking the Lake Geneva lake path or visits to Stephenson County explore the area. On and off the farm, moms play important roles in our lives and I cannot express how thankful I am for all the mothers in my life. This weekend be sure not to forget to thank them for all they do and to the mothers out there thank you for all the things you do, and “Happy Mother’s Day!”