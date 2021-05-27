In Brief: Rock River Valley

Most of my favorite people are mothers. Whether it’s my mom, sister, aunt, older cousin, best friend; the list goes on and there is no doubt in my mind that moms are the absolute best. My mom is always down for an adventure whether it’s a road trip to Door County (in December… burr), walking the Lake Geneva lake path or visits to Stephenson County explore the area. On and off the farm, moms play important roles in our lives and I cannot express how thankful I am for all the mothers in my life. This weekend be sure not to forget to thank them for all they do and to the mothers out there thank you for all the things you do, and “Happy Mother’s Day!”