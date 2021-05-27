Gianmarco Tamberi, Yulimar Rojas, Djilali Bedrani ready to wow the Louis II Stadium on July 9

It’s official. The Meeting Herculis EBS will be hosted on Friday, July 9 2021 at the Louis II Stadium, with the same promise as always: offering athletics at its best. Scheduled in two weeks prior to the Olympic Games in Tokyo (23 July – 8 August), the 2021 edition of the prestigious Monacan athletics meeting will comprise 14 events. What is more, the competition will pick up speed and gain height this year thanks to the presence of Yulimar ROJAS (quadruple world triple jump champion), Gianmarco TAMBERI (reigning Italian champion of the high jump), and Djilali BEDRANI (5th in the last world championships in Doha in the 3,000m steeplechase). A number of other champions will be joining them over the coming weeks to participate in the Monacan leg of the Wanda Diamond League, which will be broadcast on CANAL+ (through until the 2024 edition).