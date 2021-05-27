Cancel
Gianmarco Tamberi, Yulimar Rojas, Djilali Bedrani ready to wow the Louis II Stadium on July 9

By Christopher Kelsall
athleticsillustrated.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. The Meeting Herculis EBS will be hosted on Friday, July 9 2021 at the Louis II Stadium, with the same promise as always: offering athletics at its best. Scheduled in two weeks prior to the Olympic Games in Tokyo (23 July – 8 August), the 2021 edition of the prestigious Monacan athletics meeting will comprise 14 events. What is more, the competition will pick up speed and gain height this year thanks to the presence of Yulimar ROJAS (quadruple world triple jump champion), Gianmarco TAMBERI (reigning Italian champion of the high jump), and Djilali BEDRANI (5th in the last world championships in Doha in the 3,000m steeplechase). A number of other champions will be joining them over the coming weeks to participate in the Monacan leg of the Wanda Diamond League, which will be broadcast on CANAL+ (through until the 2024 edition).

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Djilali Bedrani
Person
Gianmarco Tamberi
Person
Yulimar Rojas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Championships#Monaco#Monacan#The Wanda Diamond League#Ugandan#Principality#Event Finish#Italian Champion#Event Start#Tokyo#Le Meeting#Field#Javelin Men#Offering Athletics#Centre Stage#Spectators#Pole Vault#July#Wow
