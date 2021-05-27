newsbreak-logo
Nutanix Employees Lose Jobs as Part of Global Workforce Reduction

By Edward Gately
channelfutures.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNutanix employees have lost their jobs as the company cut 2.5% of its global workforce. The layoffs were announced during Nutanix’s third-quarter earnings call. Rajiv Ramaswami is Nutanix’s president and CEO. He said the cuts were an “important part of our path to profitability.” There were more than 6,100 Nutanix employees as of earlier this year.

