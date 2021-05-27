Homemade Limoncello Made With Love
Limoncello has the power to temporarily transport imbibers to Italy from the first sip. Buying a bottle is simple, but there's just something about giving someone a bottle of homemade limoncello that says, "Ti voglio bene" in a way that no other gift can. Mainly produced in Southern Italy in the regions around the Gulf of Naples, the Sorrentine Peninsula, and the Amalfi Coast, limoncello is made by steeping lemon zest in alcohol then combining it with a sugar reduction.www.lacucinaitaliana.com