No subject was off limits during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, and Andy Cohen even asked Kylie Jenner about her relationship with Tyga—who she dated early on the show. And, uh, apparently he and Kylie have not stayed friends with each other. As she put it, "We’re not friends. But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him.”