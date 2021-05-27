Cancel
Violent Crimes

Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

Republic
 7 days ago

The nine people who were killed in a shooting at a California rail yard were remembered by their families, colleagues and friends as loving, kind-hearted and heroic. Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

www.therepublic.com
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
San Jose, CAMorgan Hill Times

Coroner identifies victims of VTA shooting

The toll of fatalities in the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose rose to nine late Wednesday night. Alex Ward Fritch, 49, who had been in critical condition since being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Wednesday morning, died from his injuries, the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner.
San Jose, CAKQED

‘I Love You Always’: Remembering the Nine Victims of the VTA Shooting

For many of them, it was more than just a job. "You know, many of these folks worked here for 20, 30 years. And so, yes, we do become a family," said George Sandoval, a maintenance operations manager at the Santa Clara County Valley Transit Authority light rail yard in San Jose, where a gunman on Wednesday took the lives of nine of his co-workers.
Violent Crimes
TheDailyBeast

Heroic San Jose Victim ‘Ran Around Building’ Warning Colleagues to Hide From Shooter

Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old father to a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was one of at least nine people killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on his colleagues at a San Jose rail yard. Survivors of the shooting told Singh’s family that he spent his last moments trying to warn his coworkers about the terrible danger they were in. “We are in very deep grief,” his uncle, Sakhwant Dhillon, told the San Jose Mercury News. “He told people ‘Be careful, hide.’ He was running around the building to save others’ lives... He was a good person. He helped everybody.” Singh’s brother, Bagga Singh, was told by a survivor that he “put a lady in a control room to hide. He saved her and rushed down the stairway.” Bagga Singh said the heroic act was typical of his brother, but he added: “He should have saved his life, too. We lost a good person.” All nine identified victims were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.
Violent Crimes

Vigil Held For Mass Shooting Victims

The city of San Jose is still reeling from a mass shooting that killed nine people this week at a light rail maintenance yard. A candlelight vigil for the victims was held last night outside City Hall. Family members were on hand as well as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo,...
Winnebago County, ILrockfordscanner.com

Another Shooting Victim In Winnebago County

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Several sources are reporting another shooting victim. This one happened just before 7:30 pm near Woodlawn in Rockford. Reports of several gunshots fired. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Sources at the scene said they are self transporting to the ER.
Violent Crimes

Supporting VTA shooting victims and their families

I'm still in shock over the tragedy that happened today in the VTA Light rail station. The incident made national news and even received a personal statement from President Biden. Government facilities across the country will be flying their flags at half mast. Likely the most direct way to help...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago girl, 14, chased by gang members, shot in head

A 14-year-old Chicago girl was asked what gang she belonged to before three gunmen chased her Wednesday night and shot in the head. The girl was walking her dog around 6 p.m., on her way home from a store with her boyfriend when she was confronted by the trio in Chicago's Southside.
Richmond County, GAlawofficer.com

Witnesses do nothing as woman is beaten in Little Caesars Restaurant

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Richmond County, Georgia – A woman is on the run after savagely beating a mother in a Little Caesar’s restaurant on Monday. Citizens watched the attack take place and did nothing. Brittany Kennedy allegedly grabbed the mother, Emily Broadwater, by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head before dragging her outside the restaurant, according to the the Richmond County Sheriff’s office. The video also shows a little girl walking toward the victim as a bystander shouts for someone to move the child away.
Orlando, FLMiami Herald

‘She was gone, instantly’: Florida hurricane victims recall dangers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marijke Browning still remembers the calm breath of Hurricane Andrew as its eye moved over her Homestead home nearly 30 years ago. It was the final time she would spend with her daughter, Naomi. The 12-year-old animal lover who volunteered at the Miami zoo would become part Florida’s tragic hurricane history, which has seen nearly 500 lives lost in just the last 30 years.
Bradbury, CAillinoisnewstoday.com

Girl pushes a bear to save a family pet

A 17-year-old Southern California girl participated in a bear match to protect her dog and left almost unscathed. Haley Moriniko and her mother were gardening in the backyard of Bradbury, California on Monday afternoon, when bears and kittens began walking on a concrete block wall at one end of the garden.