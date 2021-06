When it comes to nail art these days, you can find a ton of options out there that are longer lasting and durable enough to keep your manicure from chipping just days after leaving the salon. An acrylic overlay, for example, can hold on to polish for about two to three weeks longer than natural nails, and also protect the nail from easily breaking. Gel polish also holds on lot longer than regular nail polish, though these kinds of manicures typically have their own hangups as well, including but not limited to the fact that peeling off the polish is never good for your nail, even with how tempting it may be.