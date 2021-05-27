Moving to Ames, IA and Story County? Check Out These 15 Communities

Region mixes college town vibe with high quality of life to create an ideal landing spot for people of all ages. What used to be mostly made up of prairie and a few streams, Ames and Story County today is home to a population fast approaching 100,000 residents. Though it is experiencing growth and new development, the region retains a welcoming, peaceful vibe. A high quality of life is met with great opportunity in both education and career growth, making it a top draw for people of all ages. Here’s a look at the 15 communities that make up this Iowa treasure: