PHOENIX — Checks are in the mail for more than 26,000 Arizonans as part of a settlement with a home warranty company, Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Office said Tuesday. All Arizona Landmark Home Warranty customers from 2017 to 2019 will receive a check of at least $25, with some eligible for additional restitution up to $1,000, as part of the company’s $1.75 million settlement with Brnovich’s Office in March, according to a press release.