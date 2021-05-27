newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Thales and Atos Create European Champion in Big Data and AI for Defense

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 3 days ago

PARIS, May 27, 2021 — Atos and Thales announce the creation of Athea, a joint venture that will develop a sovereign big data and artificial intelligence platform for public and private sector players in the defence, intelligence and internal state security communities. Athea will draw on the experience gained by both companies from the demonstration phase of the ARTEMIS programme, the big data platform of the French Ministry of Armed Forces. The contract to optimise and prepare the full-scale roll-out of the ARTEMIS platform was also awarded jointly to the two leaders by the French Defense Procurement Agency on April 30, 2021. The new joint venture will initially serve the French market before addressing European requirements at a later date.

www.hpcwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Sovereignty#Digital Technologies#Technology Innovation#Market Intelligence#Digital Data#Artemis#State#Ai#Defense Digital Agency#Cybersecurity#Group#Decarbonized Digital#Atos Syntel#European States#Smes#European Requirements#Heterogeneous Data#Capabilities#Secure Solutions#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessYNET News

How Israeli startups made a splash in Europe

A new report seeking to create clarity regarding the extent of operations of Israeli startups in the European market shows 912 companies currently operate in 28 countries throughout Europe. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The largest number is active in the UK, with 405 firms employing more than 6,000...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

APAC, Europe, America region to become a profit hub for Building Management System or Integrated Building Management Systems market partakers over 2020-2025

Global Building Management System or Integrated Building Management Systems ?Market report 2025 focuses on the major Types and Applications for the key players. Global Building Management System or Integrated Building Management Systems market research report also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Building Management System or Integrated Building Management Systems market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Global Industry.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Digital Transformation Market | Key Players Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Amazon

The Global Digital Transformation Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Digital Transformation Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including IBM Corp., Salesforce, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., SAP SE, Intel Corp. & Oracle Corp. etc have been looking into Digital Transformation as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Worth Observing Growth | Cisco Systems, IBM, Amazon.com

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, IBM, Amazon.com, Microsoft & Amazon Web Services.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market May Set New Growth Story | Hewlett, Altron, Cannon Technologies, Huawei

The Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Micro-Mobile Data Center Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM, Eaton, Delta Power Solutions, Orbis, Vapor IO, Canovate, IDC, Altron, Cannon Technologies, Huawei, Sicon Chat Union Electric & KSTAR etc have been looking into Micro-Mobile Data Center as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Data Center Networking Equipment Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026: Cisco, Dell, Cradlepoint, Arista Networks

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Data Center Networking Equipment covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Data Center Networking Equipment explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Cisco, Dell, Cradlepoint, Arista Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Juniper Networks, New H3C Group, IBM, Extreme Networks, CenturyLink, Lenovo, INAP, Huawei, Raritan & Infinera.
TechnologySentinel

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Witness Stunning Growth | BAE Systems, Belden Inc, Carbon Black, Bayshore Networks , Cisco Systems

The growth of the market is attributed to the significant increase in the number of vulnerabilities detected in ICS components in different industrial sectors. Other critical systems, such as propulsion and machinery management systems, cargo management systems, energy control systems, SCADA systems and access control systems, are also at risk. high from being attacked by cybercriminals. ICS security solutions from leading ecosystem vendors can be rapidly deployed and scaled to effectively monitor and mitigate Operational Technology (OT) risks across multiple facilities to reduce overall costs of managing IT. Security.
Businessxda-developers

How Europe Plans to Become a World Leader in 6G

As a technology company, respecting and protecting intellectual property is one of the core principles of our business. We’re committed to open research and innovation. We welcome integration with advanced technologies across the global value chain, and we have the infrastructure in place to rapidly launch products and services with top quality and performance to meet our customers’ needs.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Synechron: Accelerating digital through twenty trending

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Mediawire): It was 2001 when the budding entrepreneurial founders of Synechron sought to address the gaps that existed in the Financial Services Industry. Their tenacity to resolve complex business problems facing the industry led to the birth of Synechron. Since then, it's been two challenging...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Daedalean Advances First AI Applications With EASA Project

Swiss artificial-intelligence startup Daedalean has completed a second study with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to develop concepts for certifying safety-critical applications of machine learning in aviation. The second 10-month joint project, completed in mid-May, matured the concept of learning assurance developed in the first project to augment the...
BusinessC4ISR & Networks

UAE, US companies partner to provide cyber ranges in Gulf

BEIRUT — United Arab Emirates firm Beacon Red and U.S.-based Quali announced an agreement to work together to deliver cyber training and testing environments to Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Beacon Red CEO Mauricio De Almeida told Defense News that the joint cybersecurity services will be available to all six nations...
Technologyelectronicproducts.com

Is IoT fulfilling its potential and how will 5G help?

The internet of things (IoT) is often hyped up by device and network vendors as a solution for challenges in almost any industry today. And then 5G came along to work hand-in-hand with IoT to add even more improvements, whether it is simply for connectivity or for fast, near real-time response rates.
Businesscoursera.org

Coursera partners with Tencent Cloud to offer in-demand cloud content

Today, we are excited to welcome new industry partner Tencent Cloud to the Coursera partner community. As one of the world’s leading cloud providers, Tencent Cloud brings deep technical expertise to the Coursera learner platform. Over the coming months, the company will roll out a series of courses designed to help learners develop in-demand cloud skills, starting with the beginner-level Tencent Cloud Practitioner course available today.
Technologytechnologymagazine.org

Nokia-Proximus deploy world’s fastest live fiber network with 25G PON

Nokia, a telecommunications company, and Proximus, a mobile digital communication company, have recently deployed the world’s fastest fiber access network at a media event held in Antwerp. The event attendees include the Mayor of Antwerp, the Belgian Minister of Telecommunications, as well as engineers and executives from the two companies.
Businesspaconsulting.com

PA Consulting welcomes Cyber Security specialist Carl Nightingale as a partner in Financial Services

Carl Nightingale joins PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that’s bringing ingenuity to life, as a partner in Financial Services to support PA’s Digital Trust and Cyber Security expertise in the sector. With a background designing and building secure systems across numerous industry sectors, Carl will help PA’s Financial Services clients navigate the increasing regulatory and legislative pressures concerning Cyber Security.