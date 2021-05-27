Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Pokémon Company International, Niantic Reveal Details for Pokémon GO Fest 2021

By May 27, 13:02
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic and The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday details about this year's Pokémon GO Fest for the Pokémon GO smartphone game. The event will have the theme of a music festival and will allow customcers who purchase event tickets to put on a concert by choosing between certain Pokémon.

www.animenewsnetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junichi Masuda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Music Festival#Star#Whismur#Tympole#Field Reserach#Mac#Global Challenge Arena#Feature#Music Producer#Event Tickets#Special Music#Brand#Reveal#Thursday Details#Pikachu#Song#Collection Challenges#Raid Tickets#Chingling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Music
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokémon GO Verizon Event May 2021

In collaboration with Verizon, Pokémon GO will be hosting its special weekend event in which players can acquire boosts for experience points or catching other Pokémon. Written in a blog post on the official Pokémon GO website, the event will start on Saturday, May 29, at noon in local times, and will last until Sunday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Sylveon in Pokémon GO Yet?

Is Sylveon in Pokémon GO yet? The Pokémon is among the most popular in the franchise, and certainly one of the most special evolutions for Eevee, both because of its status as a Fairy-Type Pokémon and because of its looks. The Pokémon's blue, pink and white color scheme is eye-catching and complements its adorable design. So when will Pokémon GO trainers be able to get it into their Pokédexes?
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Pokémon Go: Is Marill shiny?

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Team GO Rocket Challenge Completed In Pokémon GO

The deed has been done! Niantic announced on social media that the Pokémon GO community has defeated 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts to complete the Luminous Legends Y challenge. Now that this challenge has been completed, new and exciting features will be released in Pokémon GO during the second part of Luminous Legends Y… including a brand new Shiny Pokémon. Here's what's coming.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Top Things You Should Know

We finally have the details of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This year’s celebration is doubly special since it’s the fifth anniversary of the game and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. It’s going to be a two-day event from July 17 to July 18, and is divided into "Catch!" for day one and "Raid!" for day two.
Retailbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Sets Details For Marnie Premium Tournament Collection

I don't want to speak anything into existence here, but everyone is saying it, so I think the readers of Bleeding Cool deserve fair warning… this one might be difficult to get. The Pokémon TCG will release the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection in August 2021, which we'd previously covered. Now, though, we know what's going to actually be in the box, and this is a majorly premium product to say the least. Let's get into the details.
dotesports.com

How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is slated to run from July 17 to 18 and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the app. On July 17 and 18 from 10am to 8pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event, which will have components for trainers who buy the event’s ticket and those who don’t. This year, Pokémon Go Fest is a music festival and the players are the show’s director, according to Niantic.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is there an Eevee evolution name trick for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

As the second part of the Luminous Legends Y event begins in Pokémon Go, Sylveon has become available for players to get their hands on. On top of that, there has been a discovery of an Eevee name trick related to Sylveon as well, to make things even more interesting. While there is the traditional way to get Sylveon, the name trick makes getting the Pokemon much easier.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Really Gives A Shiny "Worth" In Pokémon GO?

Gible Community Day is happening in Pokémon GO on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Ever since the release of Gible, it was expected that this Pokémon would have a Community Day. The Gible line is pseudo-Legendary like the Dratini, Larvitar, Bagon, and Beldum lines before it. These Pokémon set a pattern before Gible was even released. They'd be rare in the wild, get the Community Day, and then the torch of the most exciting catch in the game would be passed to the next pseudo-Legendary. However, the structure of Community Day changed and Gible saw it's Shiny released unceremoniously in late 2019 outside of an event and outside of a Community Day. Deino, the next pseudo-Legendary, came out… and Gible remained immensely rare, with Niantic monetizing Gible eggs and raids all throughout 2020, making it more available but keeping it at an arm's length to maintain that rarity. Of course, those who caught Shiny Gible were proud of their trophy. Now, though, Gible Community Day has been announced, and the community is largely thrilled. This is what the community expected and most are thankful to see Niantic bring an end to the dangling carrot of Gible. However, some influencers in the game's community and indeed a portion of the playerbase have made the point that their hard-fought Shiny Gible will be useless now that everyone will have one. So we wonder… what does give a Shiny worth in Pokémon GO?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

Pokémon’s Sinnoh is a region of still lakes and towering mountains, calm quiet forests and towns nestled among flowers, all bustling with Pokémon. From the introduction of some of the most interesting and unique Pokémon to the dynamic exhilarating Pokémon battles, it is easy to see why Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are so beloved. And soon, Pokémon fans everywhere will be able to recapture that magic with the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl whose release date has been revealed for November 19th 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Guide: Pokémon GO Community Days 2021: June Community Day Featured Pokémon - Gible

Monthly Community Days are the main pillar of the Pokémon GO calendar: every month, for six hours on a Saturday or Sunday, a featured collectable monster is set loose in greater numbers than usual. With a selection of great perks – increased shiny rates, exclusive moves and other boosts – it’s an excellent opportunity to get out in numbers, meet other players and work on completing your Pokédex.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Remembering The Best Glitch In Pokémon GO History

Has anyone else played Pokémon GO so much for so long that they get nostalgic for the (somewhat) recent past? Niantic has changed the game quite a bit as a response to the pandemic, with much of the features that once required players to go out into the world tweaked so that they can be played from home. Let's look back to late 2019, when there was a glitch with Team GO Rocket leaders that could be exploited by dedicated checks at a real-life location. Let's look back… to the Team GO Rocket Shiny Shadow hack.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Niantic outlines what to expect during Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is coming soon, and Niantic has provided information on the festivities. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is being held July 17-18, and as part of the celebration, Niantic is knocking the price of tickets down to $5 from $14.99. The ticket is good for both days. Over...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Pokémon Go Adds Sylveon To Eeveelution Possibilities

Pokémon Go continues to add new Pokémon to the game, with Sylveon being the newest addition to the game as part of the Luminous Legend Y event taking place right now. Pokémon Go offers players the opportunity to search the real world for Pokémon through its AR tech. With a large selection of Pokémon and the ability to once again attempt to “catch ’em all,” it can sometimes get tricky to try to get certain creatures depending on the process of evolution necessary.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Another Pokémon Go Fest is approaching and it looks like it’ll be the most special one yet. With the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go on the horizon, Niantic is getting ready to step it up. Kicking off on July 17 at 10am local time,...
pokemonblog.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 tickets now available in the in-game shop for $5 instead of $14.99 in honor of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Get ready for a musical summer—Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming soon!. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Released In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event begins today at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. During the first part of the event, the Pokémon GO community succeeded in completing Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which tasked us with defeating 25 Million Rocket Grunts. Now that the challenge has been complete, this Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two major bonuses.