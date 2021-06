On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (GPDPS) was contacted by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regarding two fugitives believed to be traveling from the state of Washington to Grants Pass, Oregon. The suspects, 36-year-old Guillermo B. Othon and 26-year-old Cierra B. Larsen, had felony warrants for their arrest out of Thurston County, Washington. In addition to the no-bail warrants, Othon and Larsen were wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery involving the use of firearms, which also occurred in Washington. Both suspects were considered armed and dangerous and were traveling with their 4-year-old daughter to a residence in the 1800-block of Rogue River Hwy.