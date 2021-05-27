Zoom Car Wash - The Next Level of Clean

As I pulled up to the pay kiosk at my local drive-through car wash, I noticed a sign posted that read, "Tesla drivers, make sure you know how to put your vehicle in [N]eutral before entering car wash." I smiled, assuming that many Teslas must have struggled to enter the wash before management decided to hang that sign. Fast-forward two minutes, and the 228i Gran Coupe and I were also struggling as we entered the conveyor tracks of the wash tunnel. The attendant motioned for me to put the vehicle in neutral, but try as I might, the BMW's gear selector kept toggling from drive to reverse and back again. I got nervous, rolled the window down, apologized to the agent, and then told him I've found neutral before, but for some reason the secret sauce to dropping the transmission into "N" now eluded me.