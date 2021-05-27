Cancel
Cars

Zoom Car Wash - The Next Level of Clean

delmarvalife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a kid, nothing was more exciting than a ride through the car wash. Zoom Car Wash takes the while experience to the next level!

#Zoom Car Wash
Zoom
Cars
CarsAllentown Morning Call

The best waterless car wash of 2021

Everyone loves a clean and shiny car, but the effort involved in dragging out a hose and bucket and washing down and then drying a vehicle is another story. Waterless car washes help with that. They are easy to apply and don’t require any rinsing or drying, making them very convenient. Many even incorporate waxes to leave behind a beautiful shine.
Carsatoallinks.com

Maximize benefits of Hand Polish car washing

At the point when you’re out and about driving there are numerous components that are bargaining your paint. Car polishing has been around for quite a long time. The grievous certainty is there aren’t numerous experts out there that understand what they are doing. Certainly, in the event that you are giving the vehicle a light hand clean more often than not all that much can turn out badly. Nonetheless, Car Detailing Melbourne Cbd can be undermined when you begin utilizing a machine.
Pasco, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Car Wash: Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash

Bush Car Wash repeats at the Best Car Wash for 2021. The business — which was sold to Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash in 2020 — has seven location in the area where Tri-Citians can get a clean car. The level of commitment to the customer hasn’t changed. The locations...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The BMW 228i Gran Coupe's Wonky Shifter Is a Car Wash Nightmare

As I pulled up to the pay kiosk at my local drive-through car wash, I noticed a sign posted that read, "Tesla drivers, make sure you know how to put your vehicle in [N]eutral before entering car wash." I smiled, assuming that many Teslas must have struggled to enter the wash before management decided to hang that sign. Fast-forward two minutes, and the 228i Gran Coupe and I were also struggling as we entered the conveyor tracks of the wash tunnel. The attendant motioned for me to put the vehicle in neutral, but try as I might, the BMW's gear selector kept toggling from drive to reverse and back again. I got nervous, rolled the window down, apologized to the agent, and then told him I've found neutral before, but for some reason the secret sauce to dropping the transmission into "N" now eluded me.
Fremont, CAthedallasnews.net

The Way.com Car Wash Subscription Makes Monthly Car Wash Plans a Breeze

Fremont, CA - Finding the best car wash services near you just got a whole lot easier. Way.com, your car's best friend, announces the launch of the Car Wash Pass and Car Wash Voucher - the revolutionary new way to get a clean car, hassle-free. With over 10,000 top-rated car wash locations to choose from across the country, you'll never have trouble finding a car wash near you again. Simply pull up the Way.com app, purchase a Car Wash Voucher or Car Wash Pass and get instant access to the best car washes in your area. All you'll need to do is drive up and drive off with a car that's gleaming like it just came out of a dealership.
Carstopwirenews.com

Wash Me Now Offers Mobile Car Detailing Services in Toronto and the GTA

Deep cleaning or car detailing is an important aspect to keep your car looking new, inside-out. These services can be attained professionally through mobile auto detailing services. This ensures that your car remains clean, and can also be beneficial to your health. Some of these positive benefits have been discussed below, to encourage you to deep clean your car occasionally.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

Airo is a concept car that cleans polluted air as it drives

In the modern era, cars are meant to do much more than just travel from point A to point B. Consumers want comfort, efficiency and sustainable design. Heatherwick Studio’s concept electric car, Airo, covers all three. Designed for car brand IM Motors, Airo was revealed at the recent Shanghai Motor Show and is a concept that offers an all-electric design, resulting in zero emissions. Taking it one step further, Airo is equipped with advanced HEPA filter technology that actually filters air as it runs beneath the car.
Wausau, WIwxpr.org

Car Interiors Can Heat Up to Dangerous Levels

The dangers for kids or pets left in a car rise as the temperature goes up. It can be easy to lock the door and walk away and begin your day. However, 24 times last year, parents forgot that their children were in their vehicles. Those children died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke.
CarsMotorAuthority

Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra coming soon

A new generation of the Toyota Tundra is coming up shortly. The Japanese automaker on Tuesday released a teaser image of the redesigned Tundra and confirmed the full-size pickup truck's arrival for the 2022 model year. The teaser image hints a tougher design for the Tundra, with some elements expected...
Buying Carsauctiontime.com

Peterbilt Model 567’s New UltraLoft Sleeper Ups The Ante For Comfort & Storage

The so-called workhorse of Peterbilt’s truck lineup, the Model 567, is now available with an UltraLoft Sleeper. The PACCAR-owned truck builder says the UltraLoft cab optimizes available space to deliver industry-leading storage and comfort. In addition to a more spacious sleep area, the new cab provides 8 feet (2.4 meters) of headroom and 70 cubic ft (2 cu m) of overall storage.
CarsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Truck Bed “Glamping” Tent Expands From a Single Box

Forget RVs and tow-along trailers. Banana Drive, a design studio out of Japan, has designed the ultimate truck bed tent that comes completely encapsulated in a wooden box. They call it the “Glamping” tent because it has all the amenities one could need while out in nature and is as pretty to look at as it is functional.
Electronicsbigrapidsnews.com

Cool off with a HOT deal on a 10,000 BTU window air conditioner

With warmer temperatures melting popsicles and turning harmless pavement into the Mojave desert, now is the perfect time to buy an air conditioner. So why not go the extra mile by investing in an AC with a brain? Enter the Frigidaire 10,000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner; a Wifi-enabled smart-as-heck AC window unit that can cool up to 450 square feet of space.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Please, no more gas stations, car washes

I saw the article pleading the Council to think before adding more gas stations. I agree. The west side on state road 200 has built three stations in the last 6 years. The joke here when there is new construction is the new building will be a gas station, car wash, bank or tire/auto store. All are the most commonly built stores I’ve seen in the last 10 years. Please, no more.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Toyota Built a Limited Number of Widebody MR2s in the ’90s, and Now’s Your Chance to Buy One

They're called TRD-2000GTs, and some of them reportedly made around 500 horsepower. Considering its resemblance to the Ferrari 348, the second-generation Toyota MR2 (or SW20) isn't totally undeserving of its "poor man's Ferrari" nickname. Writing it off as such, though, glossed over the fact that moneyed MR2 buyers didn't have to turn to Ferrari for their high-performance fix. In the late '90s, if you had an MR2 and Ferrari money, but any sense of individuality, you didn't buy an F355. You phoned up your local TRD distributor and asked for one of Toyota's rare factory MR2 widebody conversions, the TRD-2000GT.
Carstecheblog.com

SVI MAX 3 Troopy is a Street-Legal Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 79

SVI’s MAX 3 Troopy looks like a vehicle straight from a heist movie, but in reality, it’s just a heavily modified Toyota Land Cruiser 79. It’s designed to be an armored personnel carrier (APC) and also offered in a civilian specification for use in security, riot control, anti-poaching, convoy protection, or just for personal safety. There’s room up for up to eight people inside, while the conversion includes removing the soft-skin body of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with an ultra rugged steel body manufactured from armor plate. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Handy Uncle Turns Little Nephew’s Busted Ride-On Car Into Drivable Off-Road UTV

Move over, Cozy Coupe, the Rock-Crawling Coupe has arrived. Little push cars like Little Tikes' Cozy Coupe—the normal one, not the highway-speed one—are a great way to get toddlers moving. But the thing about kids is that they grow up fast, and when they do, they're quickly ready for bigger challenges. That can mean graduating to a balance bike, a Power Wheels, or if their dad is really cool, a Power Wheels with a lift and an exoskeleton. Or, if their uncle's a cool dude, a handmade off-road buggy with an actual combustion engine.