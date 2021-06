LISBON — The pollinator garden that caused a stir amongst village council has found a new home–not on village property. During a village council meeting in May, Susan Shank of the Columbiana County Chamber of Commerce presented council with a tentative plan to put a pollinator garden in the village park near the exercise trail. The garden would be fully paid for through a beautification grant awarded to the chamber from the land bank. The idea was quickly shut down by council members who felt that they were not given enough information beforehand and felt that the location was not appropriate for the garden.