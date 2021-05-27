Law enforcement agencies seeing recruitment troubles, spikes in resignations
It has become a nationwide trend but one that has the potential for significant impacts locally. Over the course of the last year, in response to several high-profile incidents of alleged police brutality, states and municipalities have been putting forth legislation, ordinances and other requirements to constrain actions taken by law enforcement. Some have gone so far as to refer to the actions as a “war on policing.”berthoudsurveyor.com