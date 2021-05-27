newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyron “Fast Lane” Harris not coming to play games at CFFC 97

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni
mymmanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyron ” Fast Lane” Harris is gearing up as it’s fight week and he will be taking the walk out to the cage for the second time in South Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena at CFFC 97 on Saturday, May 29th. “Ty” as his friends call him, is a bright, energetic competitor that I saw in a kickboxing bout at USKA Fight Sports a couple of years ago. The 27-year-old is confident, and seemed business-like as MyMMANews caught up with him for the first time to get to know a little about him and his fight. He tells us..

mymmanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Boxing#Ufc Fight Pass#Nick Of Time#Card Games#Sport Games#Uska Fight Sports#Stout Lrb#Ring Of Combat#Fighters#Fighting#The Walk#Weight#Strikes#Cffc 97
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAThe Dream Shake

Eastern Conference Play-In Games

That’s just a sentence that’s fun to write, and you can write it about nearly anything. In this case, it has come to the Eastern Conference Play In Games. This is a place to talk about them, argue about the merits of the format, and generally hang out if you’re interested in these games.
NHLchatsports.com

Game 1 Analysis: After the man advantage falters and Montreal’s rush offense comes to life, tactical, lineup & power-play adjustments are needed ahead of Game 2

There’s nothing I enjoy more than breaking down the nuances of Maple Leafs hockey, especially now that they’re in a big playoff matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. There was legitimate buzz around the city as I was driving downtown today! Unfortunately, the tactical side of my brain was in shambles after watching John Tavares struggle to get up following an inadvertent knee to the head.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

CC Sabathia Is Now Playing Fast-Pitch Softball in Central Park

What are the odds that you’ll see a high-profile athlete playing sports in a public park somewhere in New York City? Not terribly high, to be honest. There’s Steve Nash’s annual street soccer tournament, which draws a mixture of soccer players and people known for their skill at other sports — but that only happens once a year. As it turns out, though, this year has made those odds a whole lot better.
NHLsinbin.vegas

“We’ve Got To Play Fast”

That’s the message coming from the Golden Knights ahead of Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. After a Game 1 in which Vegas posted 42 shots while being shut out, the Golden Knights are looking for a repeat of the 1st period as opposed to what happened in the last two and overtime.
NBAchatsports.com

The Knicks are playing a dangerous game with their unit rotations in-game

The New York Knicks have many positive qualities to utilize in their quest to win the first series of the postseason, a reality nobody expected them to reach after a tumultuous 2020 campaign. Thanks to Julius Randle and a perfect combination of complementary pieces, the Knicks have found themselves winning routinely, breaching the 40-win mark for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
NBAfantasyalarm.com

NBA DFS Fast Break: Playbook Core Plays - May 19

Memphis leads this little salte with 112.2 implied points. Golden State is last at 108.8. The Spurs are insanely cheap across the industry & that's going to be our leverage today. Memphis is 2-1 against San Antonio this season. Los...
NBANew York Post

Nets’ Joe Harris healthy and will be back for Game 1

The Big 3 is healthy and Mr. 3 should be, too. Nets coach Steve Nash delivered a bit of welcome news after Tuesday’s practice when he said Joe Harris, who missed the final three games of the regular season with a left gluteal strain, should be ready to go Saturday for Game 1 of the playoffs. Harris led the Nets by shooting 47.5 percent from 3-point range and making the second-highest total of 3s in single-season franchise history (211).
BasketballThe Ringer

Were the Play-in Games a Success?

Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi start by deciding whether the play-in format was a success (0:54). Then they talk about what other changes the league could make (20:00) and wrap up by talking about a couple of the first-round matchups they’re looking forward to (31:41). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat...
NBAMiami Herald

Pacers take on the Hornets for play-in game

Charlotte Hornets (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) PLAY-IN GAME: Indiana and Charlotte meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets...
Combat Sportsmmaindia.com

RIZIN Star Gabrielle Garcia calls out PFL Champion Kayla Harrison

The IBJJF Hall of Fame and RIZIN fighter Gabrielle Garcia has called out the PFL Standout fighter and Judo sensation Kayla Harrison. Gabrielle Garcia is considered among the toughest and baddest women’s fighter out there. She is widely recognized for her ruthless aggression in her fights in the RIZIN. She also a world-renowned BJJ master.
NHLchatsports.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, Fast, Martinook ahead of game six

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in Nashville Thursday night, this time with a chance to end the first-round series against the Predators. The Canes hold a 3-2 advantage right now, but will have to reverse a trend of this series if they want to end it Thursday. In all five games so far the home team has won, with the Canes taking the 3-2 lead Tuesday night in PNC Arena thanks to two goals from Martin Necas and an overtime winner from captain Jordan Staal.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Expected to play

Harris is expected to play for game one of the Net's first-round playoff matchup, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. After missing the Net's final three regular season games it appears that Harris is on track to play game one in the playoffs. The guard has started almost every game this season so expect Harris to retain his starting role for his first game back.
NBAMiami Herald

Celtics host the Wizards for play-in game

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) PLAY-IN GAME: Boston and Washington meet to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards square...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Should be available for Game 3

Harris, who tweaked his ankle in Game 2, went through portions of Friday's practice and should be available for Saturday's Game 3 against the Wizards, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Harris played just 23 minutes in the Game 2 blowout win, and he posted 19 points, nine rebounds,...
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Playing the Numbers Game with the Patriots

Between additions via free agency and trades and the NFL previously announcing a change that allows for a wider range of jersey numbers for position players, 29 veterans on the Patriots will feature new numbers this coming season. Among the highlights:. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills will wear...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor sitting for Brewers Sunday

Tyrone Taylor was not listed in the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Taylor will sit Sunday out with Lorenzo Cain entering the lineup in center field and batting third. Jacke Bradley Jr. will take over in left field for Taylor. Taylor has 3 home runs...