Nonito Donaire KO4 Nordine Oubaali... Nonito Donaire made bantamweight history and added another chapter to his already legendary career when he knocked out Nordine Oubaali to take Oubaali's WBC bantamweight championship. Donaire is 38 years old and had not fought since a brutal was that he lost to IBF/WBA bantamweight chapion Naoya Inoue in 2019. Donaire scored two knockdowns in round three, although the second one was controversial, as Donaire's punch landed a fraction of a second after the bell rang to end the round. Oubaali, who had never been knocked down prior to this fight, crumpled to the canvas and barely beat the count. As soon as he arose, the round was over, but Oubaali did not seem to know where he was, heading to the wrong corner in a fog. Halfway through the fourth round, Donaire's stalking of Ouballi came to an end when a Donaire combination but Oubaali down for a third time, ending the fight before the referee even reached a ten count.