Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

The Coolest Course You Might Have Overlooked

yc.edu
 13 days ago

YC’s Verde Campus offers classes for body, mind and spirit June 1. Yavapai College is ramping up for a benchmark summer on its Verde Valley Campus, with the return of in-person instruction and Summer Semester courses scheduled to begin the week of June 1. And while the catalog boasts career-changing course titles like Nursing Assistant or Viticulture and Enology, the biggest impact is often made through courses like those featured here – ones that nurture body, mind and spirit.

www.yc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Yavapai County, AZ
Education
Prescott, AZ
Education
City
Prescott, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Physical Fitness#Yavapai College#Art#Muse#Yc#Verde Campus#Viticulture And Enology#Phase Green#Cardio Fitness#Summer Semester Courses#Crop Science#Working Students#In Person Instruction#Introduction#Ceramics#Hand Building#Body Conditioning#Phe 105a#Nursing Assistant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Related
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Best Horticulture Company to Work for in the Country is at Watters

Those who work at Watters Garden Center know it’s more than just a job. It’s a family, a community, and a mission to make Prescott, Arizona, area a better place to live. Watters Garden Center has cultivated its brand around fun, positivity, community, and giving back. The husband-and-wife team of Ken Lain and Lisa Watters-Lain has spent years reaching far beyond the world of gardening to touch the lives of employees, customers, and their community at large. Lisa, general manager, and owner, has been in the family business since she was old enough to hold a hose, while Ken, whom she met in college, has spent decades growing in the highlands of Arizona. Together, their goal is to beautify Yavapai County and bring joy, hope, and positivity to their community. And it all starts with living their core mission.
Prescott, AZyc.edu

YC’s Verde Campus, Sedona Center Host In-Person Summer Classes

Community Education Programs Start June 7. They're Safe. And Fun. And there's Chocolate. As summer registration approaches for Yavapai College's Verde and Sedona Community Education classes, Verde Associate Dean of Lifelong Learning Linda Shook and OLLI Sedona/Verde Administrator Jennifer Theroux eagerly await the in-person return of OLLI, Community Ed, and College 4 Kids students.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Five Health Benefits of Pilates

Pilates is a form of exercise that helps lengthen and strengthen the muscles in the body while creating mobility and flexibility at the same time. You might see in a Pilates studio a class focused on core exercises and small movements while using unusual-looking machines called “Reformers.”. Pilates is a...
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

As Communities Return to “Normal,” Water Safety Should Be Top of Mind

James Family Prescott YMCA wants to ensure that water safety doesn’t get lost in the Quad Cities’ eagerness to return to a “normal” summer. As temperatures rise, kids want to cool off, whether that is in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, or oceans. And that means the risk of drowning is as prevalent as ever. For National Water Safety Month this May, the YMCA is encouraging parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.
Prescott, AZyc.edu

YC Verde Valley Campus and Sedona Center grads celebrate milestone

Sedona, AZ -- With all the pomp and circumstance they deserve, dozens of students of all ages and across every technical and academic discipline celebrated a personal milestone May 8 – earning a life-changing degree or certificate from Yavapai College. The Verde Valley students and their biggest fans gathered for...