The Coolest Course You Might Have Overlooked

Those who work at Watters Garden Center know it’s more than just a job. It’s a family, a community, and a mission to make Prescott, Arizona, area a better place to live. Watters Garden Center has cultivated its brand around fun, positivity, community, and giving back. The husband-and-wife team of Ken Lain and Lisa Watters-Lain has spent years reaching far beyond the world of gardening to touch the lives of employees, customers, and their community at large. Lisa, general manager, and owner, has been in the family business since she was old enough to hold a hose, while Ken, whom she met in college, has spent decades growing in the highlands of Arizona. Together, their goal is to beautify Yavapai County and bring joy, hope, and positivity to their community. And it all starts with living their core mission.