You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

wkms.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

www.wkms.org
Minorities
Microsoft
Morgan Stanley
Economy
Society
Philanthropy
Facebook
Starbucks
MinoritiesCNBC

A record 41 women are Fortune 500 CEOs—and for the first time two Black women made the list

A record number of 41 women are leading Fortune 500 companies today, according to Fortune's latest list. And for the first time, two Black women — Roz Brewer from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett from TIAA — are serving as CEOs at the same time. Additionally, Jane Fraser at Citi Group is making history as the first woman to helm a major U.S. bank, and Karen Lynch at CVS Health is making history as head of the highest-ranked Fortune 500 company ever led by a woman. The $268 billion health-care company ranks No. 4 on this year's list.
EconomyFortune

Meet the new Fortune 500 CEOs

Precious few of us will ever know what it’s like to be a ballplayer who is called up to the big leagues. But in corporate America, being named to the Fortune 500 list certainly feels like the equivalent of hitting the big time. “We’ve been a company for 50 years,...
Economyphilanthropynewyork.org

JPMorgan Chase Launches Annual AdvancingCities Challenge

JPMorgan Chase Launches Annual AdvancingCities Challenge. The AdvancingCities Challenge is an annual competition that sources innovation to drive systemic change in U.S. cities, helping support economic opportunity for more people by leveraging meaningful collaboration among private, public, and nonprofit leaders. This year, JPMorgan Chase is evolving its AdvancingCities Challenge to...
Businesskdal610.com

JPMorgan names global co-heads for investment banking group – memo

(Reuters) -JPMorgan & Chase Co has named three global co-heads to lead the part of its investment bank which advises other financial institutions on mergers, acquisitions and capital raises, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Jared Kaye, Laurent Nevi and John Purcell will jointly lead the Wall Street...
Financial Reportsfinancialadvisoriq.com

LPL Earns Spot on Fortune 500 with Revenue Gains

LPL Financial says that its steady revenue growth over the past three years has landed the firm on the 2021 Fortune 500 List. LPL came in at No. 466 among the largest U.S. companies by annual revenue, according to the firm. That’s thanks to the company posting a record $5.9 billion in earnings in 2020, which represents growth of close to 37% over the past three years, LPL says.
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

Bank of America poached Barclays' global head of eFICC sales

The musical chairs are continuing in London: Bank of America has made a major hire from Barclays. Sources say that Mauricio Sada-Paz, Barclays' London-based global head of eFICC product and distribution, is joining Bank of America in a similar role. Sada-Paz didn't respond to a request to comment, and Barclays...
Businesshometextilestoday.com

IMC taps Furlong for new CEO post at Juniper

ATLANTA — International Market Centers, a Blackstone portfolio company, named William B. (Bill) Furlong to the new position of CEO of Juniper, IMC’s omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform, effective June 1. Furlong brings 25 years of digital innovation and leadership experience, including 11 years with Expedia Group. “We are thrilled to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Currenciesupstatebusinessjournal.com

Dogecoin … Bitcoin … what’s an investor to do?

You’ve probably got a friend, relative or co-worker who’s been talking about “Bitcoin” or “Dogecoin” for the past few months. And you’re probably wondering either what those words mean or why they’re such a big deal. Your friend or relative might have also encouraged you to invest in Bitcoin or...
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

Know Extra About Inventory Marketplace by means of Best Key Avid gamers Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Company, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Workforce, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co

The Analysis Insights is among the rising organizations whose talent is in creating a some distance achieving research and Inventory Marketplace stories a company needs to have. It provides essentially the most fresh trade updates, marketplace patterns, and analysis gear. At that time, it makes use of the stories they accumulate to design tactics and answers for the group. Along with the truth that it’s available within the realm of trade, then again, it likewise works over a number of trade divisions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 201,495 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Inside Morgan Stanley's new cloud push with Microsoft

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. Warburg and Carlyle execs detail the role M&A will play in Neogov's future following an investment that values the HR software provider at more than $1 billion. Credit Suisse analysts identify the most...
Milan, WI95.5 FM WIFC

BlackRock CEO says Shell decarbonisation ruling “not a solution”

MILAN (Reuters) -Last week’s Dutch court decision against Royal Dutch Shell is not the way to solve the global decarbonisation issue and risks shifting the problem to private firms, the head of the world’s largest money manager said on Thursday. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the ruling that requires Shell...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC, BlackBerry, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — The movie theater operator's shares closed 18% lower after AMC said it may offer and sell up to 11.55 million shares of its Class A common stock. Additional shares dilute the value of the existing stock for shareholders. AMC captured Wall Street's attention this week as retail investors doubled down on the struggling company. The stock rallied 95% on Wednesday alone.
EconomyComplex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.