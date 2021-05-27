newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Research Firm Links COVID-19 Infection to Increased Heart Attacks in Patients With Genetic High Cholesterol, Heart Disease

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from the Pasadena-based FH Foundation has determined that people with genetic high cholesterol, heart disease, or both, see elevated risk of heart attack following COVID-19 infection. The study, published Tuesday in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, examined patients with known or suspected genetic high cholesterol, as well...

www.pasadenanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Pasadena, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholesterol#Heart Attacks#Covid 19#Medical Research#The Fh Foundation#Ascvd#Americans#Thefhfoundation Org#Heart Disease Prevention#Covid 19 Infections#Study Co Author#Poorer Outcomes#Probable Cases#Probable Fh#Find Fh#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients: Low-risk of serious long-term effects, but more visits to doctor

A new study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has found that the risk of delayed acute complications after non-hospitalized SARS-CoV-2 infection is low, but persistent symptoms in this group could lead to increased visits to general practitioners or outpatient clinics in the six months following infection. The study assessed only those complications that led to contact with hospitals.
Women's Healthheart.org

Early menopause linked to higher risk of future coronary heart disease

Early-onset menopause (before the age of 40) was independently associated with higher long-term risk of developing coronary heart disease among both Black and white women. Black women were three times more likely to experience premature natural menopause. Women who underwent surgical menopause were not included in this study. DALLAS, May...
Diseases & TreatmentsBirmingham Star

Study on avoiding heart attacks in middle aged womena

Sophia Antipolis [France], May 17 (ANI): Women with mildly elevated blood pressure in their early 40s have a two-fold risk of acute coronary syndromes in their 50s compared to their counterparts with normal blood pressure- suggest the finding of a study. The study was published on World Hypertension Day in...
ScienceNewsbug.info

COVID-19 may not insert genetic code into human DNA, research shows

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have...
Sciencetechacute.com

Sano Genetics Conduct Gene-Based Research on COVID-19 Symptoms

As testing and vaccination programs continue worldwide, it is also important to bring to attention the longer-term impact of lockdowns and COVID-19 on people. A recent survey done by the Office of National Statistics showed that one million people in the UK were experiencing prolonged symptoms of the disease such as muscle and joint pain, respiratory problems, and heart palpitations, just to name a few.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Frequent blood testing protocol for heart attack did not improve patient outcomes after one year

Using more sensitive and frequent repeat testing of a blood test that indicates heart injury to guide the treatment of low-risk patients with symptoms of a possible heart attack resulted in patients being discharged earlier and receiving fewer cardiac stress tests but did not improve patient outcomes after one year, according to research presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Fat Around the Heart Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure

Newswise — (New York, NY – May 24, 2021) – Having excess pericardial fat—fat around the heart—increases the risk of developing heart failure, especially in women, according to new Mount Sinai research. Women with high amounts of pericardial fat are twice as likely to develop heart failure, while men are...
Women's HealthBirmingham Star

Reduce burden of women's heart disease

New York [US], May 17 (ANI): A unique commission that issued major new recommendations aimed at fully understanding and reducing the global burden of heart disease in women was led by Roxana Mehran, MD, Professor of Medicine, and Population Health Science and Policy, and Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Research and Clinical Trials at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Diseases & TreatmentsCorsicana Daily Sun

Heart attack and stroke: Symptoms not to ignore

While sore throats, earaches, and minor cough and cold symptoms can often wait until morning, some symptoms always demand immediate medical attention, including loss of consciousness, uncontrollable bleeding, and signs of heart attack or stroke. You’re probably familiar with the telltale symptoms of heart attack — chest pain, shortness of...
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

New model helps predict heart attacks in high-risk patients

Analysing the forces at work behind the obstructions that cause heart attacks is crucial for identifying patients at risk of these events, says a study published today in eLife. The findings suggest that bringing such biomechanical analyses into clinical practice could allow cardiologists to predict a future heart attack in...