Engineering

13 New Projects Selected for Implementation on EBRAINS Infrastructure

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 3 days ago

May 27, 2021 — A new group of projects will soon start on the EBRAINS research infrastructure. Thirteen innovative projects from Europe, the United States, and Canada have successfully applied for a voucher that gives them access to EBRAINS’ extensive implementation support. The vouchers fund the work of dedicated expert Human Brain Project’s teams for the development and implementation of new tailor-made infrastructure features, which will help the winners turn their ideas into reality. The research areas addressed in this action include computational models of brain diseases, learning algorithms for speech recognition, and therapy robots. The overall budget volume is 1 Million Euro.

www.hpcwire.com
