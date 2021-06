CARBONDALE — The SIU track and field program's pursuit of the NCAA outdoor championship begins Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Salukis sent 16 student-athletes to the four-day NCAA West Preliminaries at Texas A&M. The women's team will send 10 student-athletes, while the men will be sending six, marking the most out of any school in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU sent 16 to the NCAA regional for the second straight year. The top-12 athletes from every event qualify for the NCAA championship June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.