When Gino Fiebelkorn woke up on Thursday morning April 15, he knew that something was seriously wrong. A lesion that he had first noticed on his body the day before had grown substantially bigger. “It started on Wednesday, but it was so subtle I didn’t know what it was,” Fiebelkorn said. “The day after, the […] The post Lesions and trauma: Some Brooklyn Center residents still affected by tear gas appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.