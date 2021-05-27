Reversion deal leaves Henry County supervisors 'emotional' as discussions about the effects focus on the future of Martinsville High School

The Virginia Department of Health's database returned to active status on Monday morning, catching up all data between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday. In the West Piedmont Health District, that mean 17 net new cases and 5 new hospitalizations and 4 new deaths. The case numbers grew by 10 on Saturday, 3 on Sunday and 4 this morning. There was a "net" of 17 because there actually were 20 cases added in three localities but a reduction of 3 cases in Patrick County. Reductions can occur because of a mixed up address (every item is tracked by residence), a ZIP code that crosses localities or simply clerical error. Henry County reported 9 new cases, Franklin County had 8, and Martinsville had 3. Franklin County had 3 new hospitalizations, and Henry County had the other 2. The 7-day average of new cases is now down to 8 and to 5.9 per 100,000 population, the second-lowest daily average since June 2020. May's report is skewed, too, by 44 cases being reported on May 8. The positivity rate in the health district is now at 4.7%, which is below the 5% threshold that scientists see as when community spread of the virus is under control. More than 40,000 residents of the district now are fully vaccinated.