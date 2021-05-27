Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Reversion deal leaves Henry County supervisors 'emotional' as discussions about the effects focus on the future of Martinsville High School

By Bill Wyatt
Martinsville Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of the six members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted for a memorandum of understanding regarding Martinsville’s reversion even though not one of them supports reversion. It’s a classic case of the “lesser of two evils” for the decision-makers in Henry County and when asked to speak...

martinsvillebulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Martinsville, VA
Government
City
Collinsville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
Henry County, VA
Education
Henry County, VA
Government
Martinsville, VA
Education
City
Martinsville, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Joe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#Town Supervisor#Elementary Education#School Education#Otional#Martinsville High School#Bassett High School#The Board Of Supervisors#City Council#The Harvest Foundation#Mou#Magna Vista#Reversion#Martinsville City#Martinsville Bulletin#School Funding#Consolidation#School Employees#Re Election#Teachers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Henry County School Board approves a slightly lighter budget

The Henry County School Board on Thursday night officially approved its budget for fiscal year 2021-22 that is $59,000 less than originally planned. Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott, who made the presentation, said that to compensate for the $59,000 less than expected a planned expansion of a middle school program will not happen and that $9,000 would have to be shaved from equipment rental and leasing.
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 17

The Virginia Department of Health's database returned to active status on Monday morning, catching up all data between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday. In the West Piedmont Health District, that mean 17 net new cases and 5 new hospitalizations and 4 new deaths. The case numbers grew by 10 on Saturday, 3 on Sunday and 4 this morning. There was a "net" of 17 because there actually were 20 cases added in three localities but a reduction of 3 cases in Patrick County. Reductions can occur because of a mixed up address (every item is tracked by residence), a ZIP code that crosses localities or simply clerical error. Henry County reported 9 new cases, Franklin County had 8, and Martinsville had 3. Franklin County had 3 new hospitalizations, and Henry County had the other 2. The 7-day average of new cases is now down to 8 and to 5.9 per 100,000 population, the second-lowest daily average since June 2020. May's report is skewed, too, by 44 cases being reported on May 8. The positivity rate in the health district is now at 4.7%, which is below the 5% threshold that scientists see as when community spread of the virus is under control. More than 40,000 residents of the district now are fully vaccinated.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-area events: May 16

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com. TODAY. » Landon Spradlin Memorial...
Henry County, VAWSLS

Martinsville and Henry County reach agreement on town reversion

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The City of Martinsville and Henry County came to an agreement on town reversion after officially starting the process in December 2019. On Thursday, Martinsville and Henry County made an agreement in a meeting while presenting to the Commission on Local Government (CLG) to revert Martinsville back to a town.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Martinsville man donates part of real estate proceeds to local veterans group

Part of the proceeds of the sale of a small lot in Martinsville turned into a donation for a local veterans group on Saturday. City Council member Danny Turner said Greg Hairston realized he had a “little piece of property” where 12 single-family houses and 15 townhouses will be built in the Five Points neighborhood at Fayette and Church Streets and Memorial Boulevard.
CollegesMartinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Godwin honored at her final PHCC board meeting

Godwin, who has served PHCC in that capacity for nine years, will retire at the end of June. Some board members attended in person at the college, wearing masks and seated at distances, while others participated via Zoom. Godwin praised the college on several aspects, including how it managed to...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Henry County resident dies from COVID-19

The news about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District on Friday morning centered on Henry County, where there is a new death, a new hospitalization and 9 of the district's 11 new cases. The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death -- the 123rd of a Henry County resident...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Who will tell us something about reversion?

We saw the big headlines in the Bulletin on Friday morning, and the message was clear:. Those three words said a lot for what they actually said and what they actually mean. They were derived from this statement that was read during a meeting from the Commission on Local Governments, the group that first would have to approve Martinsville’s petition to relinquish its title as a city and take up the presence of a town.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

MMS student wins regional essay contest

Marjorie Davis, a Martinsville Middle School seventh-grader and regional winner of the “If I were Mayor” writing contest, was honored during meetings of the Martinsville City Council and Martinsville City Public Schools. She read her winning entry at the City Council meeting. The contest is sponsored by the Virginia Municipal...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

WATCH NOW: Community meets PHCC presidential candidate Jermaine Ford

The fourth and final candidate for president of Patrick Henry Community College, Jermaine Ford, addressed the community in a forum Thursday attended by about 10 and viewed virtually via Zoom. Ford is the vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at South Louisiana Community College. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Henry County budget is short on details

At Henry County Administrator Tim Hall’s encouragement, I took the time to the read the narrative in the Proposed Budget (now approved budget -- adopted by the Board of Supervisors on May 10). While a nicely written, editorial-style writing, it does not measure up to my standard as to what a budget document should be and report to the governing -- decision-making – body, the county Board of Supervisors.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-area church briefs: May 14

Greater Faith SDA Church, 8759 AL Philpott Highway, will have a clothes and food giveaway Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Several different sizes for women (6-10); male suits, 42 regular, suits and dresses, also boots, children’s clothes, tops and pants for women and men. All free. Call 434-489-3297 to set up an appointment for pick-up.
Franklin County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

New death from COVID-19 in health district as hospitalizations spike

There was a new death from COVID-19 and more new hospitalizations than new cases of the disease reported Thursday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health recorded the death of a Franklin County resident by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the death occurred weeks ago. VDH awaits death certificates and other documentation before adding to its database.
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

In defense of Carol Belcher

Let me introduce myself. I am Katherine Hooker Boaz, the only child of Clyde Hooker Jr. My grandfather, Clyde Hooker, and my father ran Hooker Furniture for many years. Our family has lived in Henry/Patrick counties since before 1830. We always felt like we were a part of a community we loved.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

MCPS pushes new broadband subsidy; PHCC graduation is Saturday

Martinsville City Public Schools said in a release last week that its staff is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program to to lower the cost of internet service for eligible households during the pandemic. The program provides a discount...