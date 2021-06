All the way from Greece, Nike SB will be teaming up with Color Skates for a Dunk High silhouette dubbed, “Kebab and Destroy”. Color Skates, located in Greece, will be releasing their very own Nike SB Dunk High later this year dedicated to the popular Greek food, gyro kebab. Decking the entire silhouette in a makeover dedicated to the delicacy, the tan suede upper is dedicated to the pita while a white leather toe box is a nod to the famous tzatziki sauce. Other details include a brown and black elephant print used on the heels and ankles which constitutes for meat while red laces tie the sneaker down which represents tomatoes. Gyro graphics are included on the lower ankles while Color Skates branding is placed on the ankles as well along with the tongue labels.