New clashes as wildcat miners attack Indigenous in Brazil

By DIANE JEANTET
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hundreds of wildcat miners attacked police who were trying to halt illegal mining in the Brazilian Amazon region and then raided an Indigenous village, setting houses on fire, federal prosecutors in the northern state of Para reported. The clashes came days after a Supreme Court...

