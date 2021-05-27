Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

By Philip Trapp
95rockfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.

95rockfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give You Up#Music Video#Clip#Live Video#Westboro Baptist Church#Singer Rick Astley#Rockin#Fun#Rollin#Memes#Shame Shame#La#Line#War#This Week#Gon Na#Astley Mashes#Reverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2105: Mick Jagger with Dave Grohl – “Easy Sleazy”

OK, so here’s some special bonus Stones content, which I’m writing about because of the timely subject matter, and the fact that tomorrow will mark the day that I’m fully vaccinated!. Also, I’m guessing that this song might have passed a lot of people by, because, so far as I...
Musicqrockonline.com

Dave Grohl Reacts To Foo Fighters’ Rock Hall Induction

October 30th will likely be another unforgettable night for Dave Grohl as the Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The official announcement came on Wednesday. Grohl told Rolling Stone that his first reaction was “surprise” then “very appreciative.” “I don’t think any of us ever imagined this would happen.” He added, “It just seems like this band has been in the right place at the right time for the past 25 years.” Grohl is already a member of the Rock Hall as part of Nirvana. You can only pick one — what’s the best Foo Fighters song in your opinion?
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dave Grohl Won’t Be Stoned at Rock Hall This Time

Dave Grohl said he planned to avoid getting as stoned as he was the last time he appeared at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. He’ll be inducted alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates in Cleveland in October, and the news gave him cause to remember his 2015 experience when he and Miley Cyrus took part in Joan Jett’s induction.
MusicStereogum

The Number Ones: Rick Astley’s “Together Forever”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. When the Supremes first reached #1 with their 1964 single “Where Did Our Love Go,” Motown...
Musicwcsx.com

Video: Gonna Give You Up

What if Rick Astley actually wanted to give you up . . . let you go . . . and desert you?. Somebody made that happen by remixing the song and providing new lyrics. Please enjoy Rick’s new breakup track, “Gonna Give You Up”. Rick Astley Does Not Want A...
Celebritieswrat.com

Dave Grohl Narrates and Appears in Commercials for Ram Trucks!

More streams of income for Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters. The Ram Truck brand has teamed up with Foo Fighters for a new advertising campaign. Dave Grohl narrates two commercials, “Rock Star” and “Overtime” and Dave is featured driving his Ram 1500. The original Ram van that Foo Fighters used...
MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Journey and Foo Fighters Confirmed for Lollapalooza 2021

Lollapalooza is officially on. Journey and Foo Fighters are among the artists confirmed for the four-day Chicago festival, which is due to take place July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park. Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus are also among the festival's headliners. Rock artists are further...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Nick Lachey Got Dave Grohl’s Permission to Sing ‘The Pretender’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Foo Fighters' rocking 2007 single "The Pretender" recently got some extra recognition when the masked vocalist known as the Piglet on The Masked Singer rocked it out to a highly energized panel of judges on the FOX series. As it was later revealed, the Piglet was none other than pop star and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, who says he reached out to Dave Grohl before the performance.
Celebritieshot1061.com

One Good Roll Deserves Another: Rick Astley Responds to Dave Grohl’s Update of Rickroll

Rick Astley gets it. The British pop icon, whose signature 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” spawned one of the all-time best memes in the form of the “Rickroll,” never misses a chance to respond when a fellow musician has a bit of fun with the ubiquitous prank. So when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl sat in as a co-host on The Tonight Show on Monday (May 24) and debuted his spin on a similar meme spawned by one of his band’s hits, the Dave G’Roll, Astley couldn’t help himself.
Music101wkqx.com

This is not a Rick Roll: Mr. Astley mashes THAT song with Foo Fighters

You know what a “Rick Roll” is. Perhaps you are familiar with the concept of being “Dave G’Rolled.” If not, check out Dave Grohl’s performance while co-hosting The Tonight Show. Rick Astley became aware of it — and sent out this mashup of “Never Gonna Give You Up” with a...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters returning to the stage

Guns N' Roses and the Foo Fighters are returning to the stage this summer. Foo Fighters announced on Tuesday in a press release that the band is finally moving forward with its postponed 25th-anniversary tour, now called their 26th-anniversary tour. "FOO FIGHTERS FIRST U.S. DATES OF 26th ANNIVERSARY TOUR ANNOUNCED,"...